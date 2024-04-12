Global Airlines Appoints New Head of Finance from KPMG

Dan Horner joins Global Airlines from KPMG, where he supported airline clients on post pandemic financial challenges.

Horner will play a key role in growing Global Airlines finance and corporate reporting functions.

LONDON, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Airlines today announced its latest full-time hire, with Dan Horner joining from KPMG, to head up its finance function.

Whilst at KPMG, Dan garnered significant aviation experience, specifically on projects for British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, as well as other leading international airlines, including Qantas.

Dan has a detailed understanding of airline operations, financial and corporate reporting, and commercial finance.

He joins Global as it continues to work with Airbus to confirm arrangements and approvals to fly its first fully acquired aircraft to a European facility in the coming weeks. It will then undergo further refurbishment and continue its overhaul work before entering service.

Dan will report to CEO James Asquith, and will work closely with the senior management team, in particular across commercial, investor relations and business planning.

Commenting on the appointment, James Asquith, CEO and Founder of Global Airlines said, "Thanks to his time at KPMG, Dan not only joins Global with significant industry experience, but he's also passionate about aviation and he, like all our colleagues and partners, sees the opportunity for Global to flourish.

"The finance function is the foundation of any successful organisation, and I am confident that Dan will play a key role in embedding rock-solid business principles into the organisation that will provide confidence to investors, regulators, partners as well as help attract more talent as we grow the function."

Dan Horner, Global's new Head of Finance added "This is an exciting opportunity to join the Global team, working with market leading aviation experts to meet the goals and vision of the business.

"I look forward to building a strong finance function with like-minded finance professionals who have an interest in the aviation industry.'

Dan is also a fully qualified chartered accountant and a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

