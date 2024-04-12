Genetic Technologies and BioVie Interviews to Air on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2024 / RedChip Companies will air interviews with Genetic Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:GENE) and BioVie, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money show, a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV, this Saturday, April 13, at 7 p.m. Eastern Time (ET). Bloomberg TV is available in an estimated 73 million homes across the U.S.

Access the interviews in their entirety at:

Genetic Technologies: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/gene_access

BioVie: https://www.redchip.com/assets/access/bivi_access

In an exclusive interview, Simon Morriss, CEO of Genetic Technologies, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. Genetic Technologies is executing a B2B commercialization strategy for its flagship geneType multi-risk test covering breast cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, ovarian cancer, coronary artery disease and Type-2 diabetes, a first-in-class test that can predict a person's risk in up to 70% of annual mortalities and morbidities before onset. The Multi-Risk test, along with integration of recently acquired DNA based products, underpin a broad and complementary portfolio of genomic based tests creating a significant competitive advantage. GENE's expanding product portfolio includes more than 50 risk assessment tests in 14 test categories covered by 25 patents granted and nine patents pending. In addition to its B2B model, GENE is also focused on expanding its direct-to-consumer testing programs. The global market for predictive genomics is expected to reach $4.6 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 17%+.

Cuong Do, President and CEO of BioVie, appears on the RedChip Small Stocks, Big Money Show on Bloomberg TV to provide a corporate update. BioVie is a clinical-stage company developing what it believes will be transformative therapies to overcome unmet medical needs in neurodegeneration and liver disease. The Company is developing NE3107 for Alzheimer's (AD) and Parkinson's (PD) and BIV201 for refractory ascites and HRS-AKI. BioVio recently reported data from a Phase 3 trial in AD that showed positive trending data showing that patients treated with NE3107 had treatment advantages compared to placebo on various cognitive, functional, and biomarker endpoints. The Company plans to launch Phase 3 trials in Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and Ascites in 2024 and has multiple other efforts underway that may create additional catalysts.

About Genetic Technologies

Genetic Technologies Limited (ASX:GTG)(Nasdaq:GENE) is a diversified molecular diagnostics company. A global leader in genomics-based tests in health, wellness, and serious disease through its geneType and EasyDNA brands. GTG offers cancer predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians to improve health outcomes for people around the world. The company has a proprietary risk stratification platform that has been developed over the past decade and integrates clinical and genetic risk to deliver actionable outcomes to physicians and individuals. Leading the world in risk prediction in oncology, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, Genetic Technologies continues to develop risk assessment products. For more information, please visit www.genetype.com.

About BioVie

BioVie Inc. (Nasdaq: BIVI) is a clinical-stage company developing innovative drug therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative disorders and advanced liver disease. In neurodegenerative disease, the Company's drug candidate NE3107 inhibits inflammatory activation of ERK and NFkB (e.g., TNF signaling) that leads to neuroinflammation and insulin resistance, but not their homeostatic functions (e.g., insulin signaling and neuron growth and survival). Both are drivers of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases. The Company conducted and reported efficacy data from its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group, multicenter study to evaluate NE3107 in patients who have mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease (NCT04669028). Results of a Phase 2 investigator-initiated trial (NCT05227820) showing NE3107-treated patients experienced improved cognition and biomarker levels were presented at the Clinical Trial in Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) annual conference in December 2022. An estimated six million Americans suffer from Alzheimer's. A Phase 2 study of NE3107 in Parkinson's disease (NCT05083260) has completed, and data presented at the International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease and Related Neurological Disorders conference in Gothenburg, Sweden in March 2023 showed significant improvements in "morning on" symptoms and clinically meaningful improvement in motor control in patients treated with a combination of NE3107 and levodopa vs. patients treated with levodopa alone, and no drug-related adverse events. In liver disease, the Company's Orphan drug candidate BIV201 (continuous infusion terlipressin), with U.S. FDA Fast Track status, is being evaluated and discussed with guidance received from the FDA regarding the design of Phase 3 clinical testing of BIV201 for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The active agent is approved in the U.S. and in about 40 countries for related complications of advanced liver cirrhosis. For more information, visit http://www.bioviepharma.com/.

About RedChip Companies

RedChip Companies, an Inc. 5000 company, is an international investor relations, media, and research firm focused on microcap and small-cap companies. For 32 years, RedChip has delivered concrete, measurable results for its clients. Our newsletter, Small Stocks, Big Money, is delivered online weekly to 60,000 investors. RedChip has developed the most comprehensive service platform in the industry for microcap and small-cap companies. These services include the following: a worldwide distribution network for its stock research; retail and institutional roadshows in major U.S. cities; outbound marketing to stock brokers, RIAs, institutions, and family offices; a digital media investor relations platform that has generated millions of unique investor views; investor webinars and group calls; a television show, Small Stocks, Big Money, which airs weekly on Bloomberg US; TV commercials in local and national markets; corporate and product videos; website design; and traditional investor relation services, which include press release writing, development of investor presentations, quarterly conference call script writing, strategic consulting, capital raising, and more.

