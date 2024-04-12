Anzeige
Freitag, 12.04.2024
X-Leak: Jetzt der Mega-Meilenstein - Kurseskalation vorprogrammiert?
WKN: 856331 | ISIN: US9633201069 | Ticker-Symbol: WHR
Tradegate
12.04.24
16:18 Uhr
102,40 Euro
-1,40
-1,35 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
12.04.2024
Whirlpool Corporation: Whirlpool's Sustainability Report: Partnering To Manage Waste

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2024 / From factories, to technology centers, and global HQ, Whirlpool Corporation has made significant strides towards a greener future via waste-sorting stations, waste broker partnerships, campaigns facilitated by the employee-led environmental group - ECHO, and addressing linear product life cycles with a process that helps keep products in circulation by being reused, repaired, remanufactured or recycled.

Review the Sustainability Report for additional details on Whirlpool Corporation recycling and waste management efforts.

https://www.whirlpoolcorp.com/2023SustainabilityReport/

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is committed to being the best global kitchen and laundry company, in constant pursuit of improving life at home. In an increasingly digital world, the company is driving purposeful innovation to meet the evolving needs of consumers through its iconic brand portfolio, including Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and InSinkErator. In 2023, the company reported approximately $19 billion in annual sales, 59,000 employees and 55 manufacturing and technology research centers. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com.

View original content here.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Whirlpool Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Whirlpool Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/whirlpool-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Whirlpool Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

