Lundin Mining Corporation: Lundin Mining Announces Dates of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders and First Quarter 2024 Results

VANCOUVER, BC, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (TSX: LUN) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") today announces that its Annual and Special Meeting will be held on Friday, May 10, 2024 (the "Meeting") at 10:00 a.m. Vancouver time as a hybrid format. The Meeting will be held in person at 1055 Dunsmuir Street, Suite 2800, Bentall IV Centre, Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, and online via live audio webcast online at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LUN2024. The Notice of Meeting, the accompanying Management Proxy Circular (the "Circular") and related meeting materials are now available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on the Company's website at www.lundinmining.com/investors/corporate-filings/.

To facilitate increased shareholder attendance and participation, the Company has made arrangements to enable shareholders and proxyholders to attend and vote virtually and in-person at this year's Meeting. The record date for the Meeting is March 22, 2024. Eligible shareholders are encouraged to vote online, by telephone or by proxy. Detailed information on how shareholders can participate in the Meeting and vote is available in the Circular. The Circular provides additional information relating to the below items for consideration at the Meeting.

The Meeting is being held for the following purposes:

To receive the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended December 31, 2023 and the report of the auditors thereon;

To elect the directors for the ensuing year;

To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year, and to authorize the directors to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditors;

To provide shareholders with an advisory vote on the Company's approach to executive compensation;

To consider, and if deemed advisable, to adopt a resolution, the text of which is set out in the Company's Circular, authorizing an amendment to the articles of amalgamation of the Corporation (as amended) (the "Articles") to change the province of the registered office of the Corporation from Ontario to British Columbia;

To consider, and if deemed advisable, to adopt a resolution, the text of which is set out in the Company's Circular, authorizing an amendment to the Articles to remove one special share from the Company's authorized share capital; and

To transact such further and other business as may properly be brought before the Meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

Notice and Access

Lundin Mining is using notice and access to provide shareholders with easy electronic access to the Circular, other meeting materials and copies of the Company's audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, the auditor's report on those statements and the associated management's discussion and analysis, rather than mailing paper copies.

Electronic copies of these materials will be available online at the Company's website at https://www.lundinmining.com/investors/corporate-filings or under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com. The notice shareholders receive will include information on how to obtain a paper copy of the Circular or associated materials if preferred.

How to Vote if Your Securities Trade on the Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange

The information in this section is of significance to shareholders who hold their securities ("Euroclear Registered Securities") through Euroclear Sweden AB, which securities trade on the Nasdaq Stockholm Exchange. Shareholders who hold Euroclear Registered Securities are not registered holders of voting securities for the purposes of voting at the Meeting. Instead, Euroclear Registered Securities are registered under CDS & Co., the registration name of the Canadian Depositary for Securities. Holders of Euroclear Registered Securities will receive a Form of Proxy (the "Swedish Proxy") by mail directly from Computershare AB ("Computershare Sweden"). The Swedish Proxy cannot be used to vote securities directly at the Meeting. Instead, the Swedish Proxy must be completed and returned to Computershare Sweden, strictly in accordance with the instructions and deadlines that will be described in the instructions provided with the Swedish Proxy.

First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will hold a telephone conference call and webcast on Thursday, May 2, 2024 to present the first quarter 2024 financial results.











The presentation slideshow will also be available in PDF format on the Lundin Mining website before the conference call.

A replay of the telephone conference will be available after the completion of the call.





A replay of the webcast will be available.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with projects and operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden and the United States of America, primarily producing copper, zinc, nickel and gold.

The information in this release is subject to the disclosure requirements of Lundin Mining under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out below on April 12, 2024 at 6:00 am Pacific Time.

Stephen Williams, Vice President, Investor Relations +1 604 806 3074; Robert Eriksson, Investor Relations Sweden: +46 8 440 54 40

