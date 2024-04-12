Anzeige
Freitag, 12.04.2024
X-Leak: Jetzt der Mega-Meilenstein - Kurseskalation vorprogrammiert?
WKN: A0B5TU | ISIN: GB00B012TP20 | Ticker-Symbol: HDK
Frankfurt
12.04.24
08:07 Uhr
1,750 Euro
+0,050
+2,94 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HALFORDS GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,8001,87016:34
Dow Jones News
12.04.2024 | 15:19
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
12-Apr-2024 / 13:48 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 
1.      Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)      Name               Jill Caseberry 
b)      Position / status         PDMR (Non-Executive Director) 
c)      Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 
2.      Details of the issuer 
       Name               Halfords Group plc 
3.      Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial   Ordinary 1p shares 
a)      instrument 
                        ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
b)      Nature of the transaction     283 shares purchased following dividend reinvestment on shares held in 
                        HSDL Nominees. 
                        Price(s)    Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)      GBP1.7606    283

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-22

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      HFD 
LEI Code:    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  315422 
EQS News ID:  1879701 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1879701&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2024 08:48 ET (12:48 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.