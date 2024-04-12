Q-Pixel Inc. Debuts the World's Highest Resolution Color Display

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2024 / Los Angeles-based Q-Pixel Inc., a micro-LED display startup, has achieved the highest resolution, active-matrix color display in the world. This display has 3K x 1.5K resolutions in a tiny screen ( ~ 1.1 cm x 0.6 cm) which is smaller than a fingernail.

The world's highest resolution active-matrix color display

Images from a 3k x1.5k microLED display (~1 cm size)

Q-Pixel's breakthrough display boasts a stunning 6800 pixels per inch (PPI), far surpassing current state-of-the-art displays, such as the Apple Vision Pro (~3380 PPI). Remarkably, Q-Pixel has fabricated their display entirely using microLED pixels, a highly sought-after technology which has been notoriously challenging to implement.

Unlike most advanced VR displays, which use micro-organic LEDs (micro-OLEDs), Q-Pixel's displays consist entirely of III-V compound microLED pixels. Synthesized from inorganic materials, III-V microLEDs offer many advantages over OLEDs, including faster response time, higher brightness, longer lifetime, and superior energy efficiency. From a physics perspective, inorganic III-V microLEDs have long been considered the ideal display technology but have lacked a clear path to commercial viability.

The main challenges to commercializing microLED displays arise from the traditional approach of assembling full color pixels using individual monochromatic red, green, and blue (RGB) LEDs. For high-resolution displays requiring small (< 50 um) pixels, the assembly, testing, and repair of millions of RGB microLED subpixels is a complicated, labor-intensive, and expensive process. Moreover, the physical space required for three RGB subpixels restricts the display's pixel density, posing an obstacle to realizing high-resolution displays. Q-Pixel's overcomes both hurdles by replacing three RGB subpixels with individual, fully color-tunable pixels.

According to Dr. Michelle Chen, CTO of Q-Pixel, this enabling technology is based on a disruptive tunable polychromatic LED (TP-LED) pixel: a single pixel capable of emitting light across the full color spectrum, without any use of subpixels, quantum dots, color filters, polarizers, or mechanical stacking. In addition to possessing all the benefits inherent to III-V LED technology, Q-Pixel's single TP-LED greatly simplifies display assembly, reduces manufacturing costs, and enables world-record pixel densities.

Previously in May 2023, Q-Pixel unveiled their world-record 5000 PPI full-color microLED display, and in November 2023 surpassed their world record with the simultaneous announcement of a passive 10,000 PPI microLED display made from the world's smallest full-color pixels (1 micron diameter), all based on their TP-LED technology.

Now by delivering the world's highest resolution (6800 PPI) active-matrix color display, Q-Pixel has accomplished two major milestones. First, they have proved that it is possible to produce ultra high-resolution, active displays based on the microLED technology. Secondly, Q-Pixel has shown that their TP-LED pixel technology surpasses more mature display technologies such as OLEDs to attain world-record breaking pixel densities. With these latest achievements, Q-Pixel has established themself as a trailblazer in the microLED field and will embark the commercialization of those dazzling displays.

Q-Pixel's technology and prototype will be published in the upcoming issue of Compound Semiconductors magazine and demonstrated at Society for Information Display's annual symposium and tradeshow, SID Display Week, on May 14-16, 2024.

