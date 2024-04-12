Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
X-Leak: Jetzt der Mega-Meilenstein - Kurseskalation vorprogrammiert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870740 | ISIN: FI0009000459 | Ticker-Symbol: HUKI
Tradegate
10.04.24
11:03 Uhr
36,520 Euro
-0,160
-0,44 %
Branche
Kunststoffe/Verpackungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
HUHTAMAKI OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HUHTAMAKI OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,26036,30015:39
36,28036,30015:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.04.2024 | 15:34
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huhtamäki Oyj: Change in Huhtamaki's Global Executive Team

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ STOCK EXHANGE RELEASE 12.4.2024 AT 16:30 EEST

Marina Madanat, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development, and a member of the Huhtamaki Global Executive Team, has decided to leave Huhtamaki to pursue other career opportunities. Marina will continue with Huhtamaki until October 8, 2024, ensuring a smooth transition while we seek to nominate her successor. The process to appoint Marina's successor is being initiated.

The members of the Global Executive Team are: ?

Charles Héaulmé (Chair), President and CEO;
Thomas Geust, Chief Financial Officer;
Fredrik Davidsson, President, Fiber Foodservice Europe-Asia-Oceania;
Marco Hilty, President, Flexible Packaging;
Ann O'Hara, President, North America;
Salla Ahonen, Executive Vice President, Sustainability and Communications;
Marina Madanat, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Business Development (until October 8, 2024 latest);
Sami Pauni, Executive Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Legal, Group General Counsel;
Johan Rabe, Executive Vice President, Digital and Process Performance; and
Ingolf Thom, Executive Vice President, Human Resources and Safety

For further information, please contact:
Charles Héaulmé, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 686 7801

HUHTAMÄKI OYJ
Global Communications

About Huhtamaki
Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030. Our blueloopTM sustainable packaging solutions are world-leading and designed for circularity.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact, Huhtamaki is rated 'A' on the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 37 countries and 107 operating locations around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of around 18 000 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2023 net sales totalled EUR 4.2 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet at www.huhtamaki.com.


Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.