Enzolytics, Inc.: Update on Formulation of New Business Strategy

INFORMATION ON ENZOLYTICS, INC.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

UPDATE ON FORMULATION OF NEW BUSINESS STRATEGY

ALLEN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2024 / Enzolytics, Inc. (OTC PINK:ENZC) ( https://enzolytics.com ) (the "Company") today released resume information on its new board of directors and chief financial officer.

The new board of directors consists of Harry Zhabilov, Chairman; Dr. Lachezar Ivanov, and Dr. Gaurav Chandra.

Harry Zhabilov - Mr. Zhabilov is Founder, Chief Scientific Officer and Chairman of the Board of Director of Enzolytics, Inc. Mr. Zhabilov is a Member of American Chemical Society and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers. He received a graduate degree from the University of Chemical Technology & Metallurgy. Mr. Zhabilov has been issued 7 patents from the USPTO for his scientific innovations.

Dr. Lachezar Ivanov - Professor, Doctor and Doctor of Medical Sciences, Lachezar Ivanov, is a valuable member of the team. Born on August 13,1962 in Sofia Bulgaria, he graduated from Sofia Medical Academy with a medical degree in 1989, obtaining the first specialty of AG. After graduation Dr. Ivanov worked at the Military Medical Academy, where he completed an internship (in all clinical specialties), followed by a specialty in internal medicine. He has also completed courses in ultrasound of abdominal areas and specialty pulmonology. Dr. Ivanov presented his first dissertation in 2005, graduating with degrees in management and administration in healthcare. He is working on additional presentations in the healthcare field. He currently holds a position as a faculty member at the Medical University of Sofia. Since 2005, Dr. Ivanov has represented the people of Bulgaria in the Parliament of Bulgaria. For 18 years he has been a member of the Health Commission, having held the position of Chairman of the Commission, and currently holds the Deputy Chairman office of the Commission. Dr. Ivanov is a consultant to the largest hospitals in Bulgaria, VMA and Lozenetz Hospital. Throughout his career, Dr. Ivanov has had numerous papers published in medical journals on a variety of topics.

Dr. Gaurav Chandra - MD, FAGE, MBA. Director of Enzolytics has been elected by the shareholders as a director and the company. The Company is awaiting his acceptance of the board position. Dr. Chandra was also offered the CEO position but declined the appointment and has resigned from management of the Company and its subsidiary Biogenysis.

The new Executive Officers appointed by the board are Steven G. Sharabura - Interim Chief Executive Officer and Diana Zhabilov - Chief Financial Officer.

Steven G. Sharabura - Steve Sharabura holds a MBA from Cornell University and a Bachelor's Degree from Western University of Canada. For 35 years, Steve Sharabura has held roles in both corporate and entrepreneurial businesses. He has been the CEO at RobustoMed, an Enzolytics subsidiary for the past 3 years.

Diana Zhabilov - Diana Zhabilov holds a Master's degree in Science of Nursing from Medical University Sofia, Bulgaria. Mrs. Zhabilov successfully completed board certification in States of Texas and California as a Registered Nurse. Mrs. Zhabilov is able to communicate with people of all ages, and has over 25 years of experience in the nursing field, nursing administration, and education. In the year of 2000 Mrs. Zhabilov completed courses in accounting at Golden Gate University in San Francisco, California.

Steve Sharabura, Interim CEO stated, "The board and I have made progress and have narrowed our target acquisitions and markets to pursue our new business strategy. We have reached out to several entities as potential transaction candidates, including the possible acquisition of technologies previously developed by ENZC. We have also begun discussions for license agreements on a medical device for administering treatments and another diagnostic test for the detection of cancer. Along with the license opportunity, we are strongly leaning toward two targets that we feel will be a base for an aggressive start. In addition, we have contacted consultants to help us apply for the FINRA corporate action to start the process for the dividend of the SAGA shares received from the sale of the two operating subsidiaries."

Safe Harbor Statement : This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties associated with financial projections, budgets, milestone timelines, clinical development, regulatory approvals, and other risks described by Enzolytics, Inc. from time to time in its periodic reports filed with the SEC.

While Enzolytics, Inc. believes that the forward-looking statements and underlying assumptions contained therein are reasonable, any of the assumptions could be inaccurate, including, but not limited to, the ability of Enzolytics to identify acquisition targets and formulate a business strategy for implementation. Therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate.

Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations. They involve inherent risks and uncertainties, including factors that could delay, divert or change any of the statements made, and cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from current expectations. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements or update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Company Contact:

Enzolytics, Inc.

1101 Raintree Circle

Allen, Texas 75013

www.enzolytics.com

SOURCE: Enzolytics, Inc.

