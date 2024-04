Danske Bank A/S has applied to have its bond delisted from STO Structured Products. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the bond loan. ISIN: SE0014782298 Trading code: DDB_AO_CYKLISKE_BOLAG_COMBO_4096 The last day of trading will be on April 15, 2024. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, 46 8 405 7280