Yum! Brands: The Habit Burger Grill Celebrates Autism Acceptance Month with Focus Comics Art Program and Free Meals for Heroes

The Habit Burger Grill on LinkedIn

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2024 / April is Autism Acceptance Month, and we are proud to partner with Focus Comics for their month-long free military vehicle art program championing autistic kids. At the end of the month in Glendale, Arizona, Focus Comics will hold a graduation event for the students, and present Hero of the Year Awards to eight military and first responder heroes. To celebrate, the Charmobile will roll up to feed superhero kid graduates, their families, and first responders for free!

Helmed by Yvonne Wan, Focus Comics pioneers inclusion with one of the world's first autistic superheroes. The organization offers free art camps, internships, and publication opportunities for autistic individuals, enhancing their vocational skills and employment prospects. Stay tuned for pictures from the event! Learn more about the organization, here: https://focuscomic.com/



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Yum! Brands on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Yum! Brands
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/yum-brands
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Yum! Brands



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
