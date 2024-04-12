GoDaddy: Importance of Mindset: Meet Marija Petrovic

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2024 / GoDaddy



Originally published on GoDaddy Resource Library

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your current role.

I currently live in Belgrade, Serbia, and I've been working at GoDaddy for more than four years now! I work as a Software Development Engineer, more specifically a Full-Stack Developer. I utilize various technologies dependent on the project, which is both challenging and rewarding. When I'm not at work, I love spending time outdoors, whether it's in the woods, parks, or by the river. I also enjoy working out, playing board games and going to escape rooms.

What real-life problems does your team solve?

Over the years, I've worked on various projects and teams, and my latest venture is with Pro Hub. This tool is designed to streamline website, client, and project management tasks, aiming to enhance productivity, collaboration, and client satisfaction. It offers secure, centralized customer management capabilities. In my current role, I primarily focus on backend development, specifically on automating the process of adding customers' sites to the Hub. This ensures they can seamlessly leverage its features for their benefit.

What has been one of your proudest moments at GoDaddy?

I wouldn't single out one moment. Rather, I am most proud of my progress and involvement over the years. It has been a journey filled with a lot of challenges and opportunities for growth. I've solved numerous issues, which have ultimately improved performance and boosted success rates.

What differentiates GoDaddy from other companies in Belgrade?

As a multinational company, GoDaddy has a supportive culture with a focus on diversity and equity. This provides more opportunities to work on innovative projects. We receive regular feedback, and our personal growth aligns with company objectives. Whenever possible, we can pursue projects that are of interest and contribute to achieving organizational goals. Moreover, our compensation package is highly competitive - it even includes company stock.

What advice would you give to an individual who is interested in a career in Software Development Engineering?

Try to gain practical experience through personal projects that interest you. This will allow you to solve problems you care about while learning throughout the process. Additionally, don't forget the importance of mindset. It's crucial to be open, dedicated, and patient. It's not all about technical skills, as we all are a part of a team, so it's important to keep that in mind.

What's your motto or personal mantra?

There is a sentence that has been stuck in my mind ever since I've read it: "Change the way you look at things, and the things you look at will change." Another mantra that I heard recently that resonated: "Assume best intentions." Essentially, always try to understand before judging.

Are you enjoying this series and want to know more about life at GoDaddy? Check out our GoDaddy Life social pages! Follow us to meet our team, learn more about our culture (Teams, ERGs, Locations), careers, and so much more. You're more than just your day job, so come propel your career with us.

Facebook

Instagram

LinkedIn

Twitter

TikTok

Career Page

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GoDaddy

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy

View the original press release on accesswire.com