VONCOM: Henry George School of Social Science Celebrates Earth Day by Presenting 'Sound Economics: Celebrating Earth Day 2024 Through Art, Music, and Economics'

Performance Followed by Discussion with Artists Led by Climate Change Specialist and HGSSS Board Member Dr. Willi Semmler. Concluding Remarks by Professor Chris Horn on "Climate Risks and Future Ethics".

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2024 / The Henry George School of Social Science announced their Earth Day 2024 event today. 'Sound Economics: Celebrating Earth Day 2024 Through Art, Music, and Economics' will allow guests to step into a world where art, music, economics, and environmental awareness come together. This innovative event invites guests on a journey of exploration and reflection, weaving together classical melodies, contemporary compositions, and powerful visual narratives to shed light on the urgent issue of climate change.

Program Details: The program begins with a series of musical vignettes that transport the audience through the economic landscapes of climate risk. Experience the timeless melodies of classical music intertwined with the modern interpretations of Stephen Kennedy Murphy's adaptation of Schubert's song-cycle "The Miller's Daughter." Alongside the musical performances, a Climate Change art exhibition will showcase the bold works of Tony Cruz, a renowned Bronx graffiti art entrepreneur. Explore the vibrant colors and dynamic imagery and confront the economic realities of climate change through contemporary street art. The performance will be followed by a discussion with the artists led by Dr. Willi Semmler, a Climate Change specialist (and HGSSS Board member) who fostered the creation of The Steel Miller's Daughter, with concluding remarks by Professor Chris Horn on "Climate Risks and Future Ethics."

The below media alert was issued today.

Who:

Henry George School of Social Science board members and staff, climate change specialist Dr. Willi Semmler, Professor Chris Horn, renowned Bronx graffiti art entrepreneur Tony Cruz, registered guests

What:

Step into a world where art, music, economics, and environmental awareness come together. This innovative event invites you on a journey of exploration and reflection, weaving together classical melodies, contemporary compositions, and powerful visual narratives to shed light on the urgent issue of climate change.

When:

Tuesday, April 18, 2024, from 6:30 to 9:00 p.m.

Where:

Henry George School of Social Science, 149 East 38th St., New York, NY 10016

Registration:

Please register online at www.HGSSS.org

Media Contact:

Vaughan Communications Group: Jeff Vaughan, jv@voncom.com, 610-533-4264

Contact Information

Jeff Vaughan

Press Contact

jv@voncom.com

610.533.4264

SOURCE: Henry George School of Social Science (HGSSS)

View the original press release on newswire.com.