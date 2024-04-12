Evolva Holding SA / Key word(s): AGMEGM
PRESS RELEASE | AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO ART. 53 LR
Shareholders of Evolva Holding SA in liquidation approve proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at Annual General Meeting; of the three agenda items put forward by Nice & Green, revocation of the liquidation and the delisting were also approved whereas introduction of opting-out was rejected.
Reinach, Switzerland, 12 April 2024 - Evolva Holding SA in liquidation (SIX: EVE) ("Evolva") today held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in Basel. In total, 47.3% of the outstanding shares were represented. The shareholders approved the proposals put forward by the board of directors with large majorities. They also approved Nice & Green SA's proposals to revoke the liquidation resolution and the delisting resolution, but rejected the proposal to introduce an opting-out clause in the articles of association.
The shareholders approved the following proposals of the Board with following majorities:
Regarding the agenda item requests by Evolva's largest shareholder, Nice & Green SA, the outcomes of the votes are as follows:
Purchase Price Adjustment Update:
Documentation
Contact Evolva
Disclaimer
This announcement is not an offer of securities into the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered, pledged, sold, delivered or otherwise transferred, directly or indirectly, in the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States. Further, the securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the applicable securities laws of Canada, Australia or Japan or under the applicable securities laws of any other jurisdiction where to do so might constitute a violation of such laws.
Additional features:
File: Shareholders of Evolva Holding SA in liquidation approve BoD proposals at AGM; revocation of liquidation and delisting also approved whereas introduction of opting-out was rejected
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evolva Holding SA
|Duggingerstrasse 23
|4153 Reinach
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 61 485 20 00
|Internet:
|www.evolva.com
|ISIN:
|CH0021218067
|Valor:
|2121806
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1879777
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
1879777 12-Apr-2024 CET/CEST