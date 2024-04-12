Anzeige
Freitag, 12.04.2024
X-Leak: Jetzt der Mega-Meilenstein - Kurseskalation vorprogrammiert?
WKN: A2DQ8F | ISIN: SE0009664188
Frankfurt
12.04.24
13:07 Uhr
0,011 Euro
+0,008
+292,86 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
12.04.2024 | 16:58
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: XMReality AB (publ) receives observation status

Today, on April 12, 2024, XMReality AB (publ) (the "Company") disclosed a press
release with information on the Company's financial situation. 

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given
observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the
issuer's financial position. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in
XMReality AB (publ) (XMR, ISIN code SE0009664188, order book ID 136337) shall
be given observation status. 

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement &
Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
