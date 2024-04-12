Anzeige
Freitag, 12.04.2024
X-Leak: Jetzt der Mega-Meilenstein - Kurseskalation vorprogrammiert?
WKN: 859892 | ISIN: US8807701029 | Ticker-Symbol: TEY
Tradegate
12.04.24
09:59 Uhr
101,96 Euro
-0,06
-0,06 %
12.04.2024
Teradyne, Inc.: Teradyne to Announce First Quarter 2024 Results

NORTH READING, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2024 / Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will release financial results for the first quarter 2024 on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (ET) or later.

A conference call to discuss the first quarter results, along with management's business outlook, will follow at 8:30 a.m. ET, Thursday, April 25, 2024.

Interested investors should access the webcast at investors.teradyne.com/events-presentations at least five minutes before the call begins. Presentation materials will be available starting at 8:30 a.m. ET.

A replay will be available on the Teradyne website at investors.teradyne.com.

About?Teradyne

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) test technology helps bring high-quality innovations such as smart devices, life-saving medical equipment and data storage systems to market, faster. Its advanced test solutions for semiconductors, electronic systems, wireless devices and more ensure that products perform as they were designed. Its robotics offerings include collaborative and mobile robots that help manufacturers of all sizes increase productivity, improve safety, and lower costs. In 2023, Teradyne had revenue of $2.7 billion and today employs over 6,600 people worldwide. For more information, visit teradyne.com. Teradyne® is a registered trademark of Teradyne, Inc., in the U.S. and other countries.

###

For more information, contact:
Traci Tsuchiguchi
Investor Relations
Tel: 978.370.2444
investorrelations@teradyne.com

SOURCE: Teradyne, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

