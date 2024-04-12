GUILFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triton Environmental, Inc. ("Triton"), a full-service environmental consulting firm, and Triton Coastal Consultants, LLC, its subsidiary, today announced that it has joined True Environmental, Inc. ("True"), a platform focused on collaborating with founder and employee-owned environmental consulting and engineering firms to provide capital solutions to accelerate growth and facilitate seamless ownership transitions. The union further enhances True's mission of building a best-in-class platform in the environmental consulting and engineering industry.

The founder of Triton, Chris Marchesi (who will remain with True during a transition period as Triton's CEO), has expressed his enthusiasm for the company's partnership with True Environmental, stating "Today marks a significant milestone in Triton's continued evolution. The partnership is aimed at investing in Triton's talented and dedicated people, with the goal of better serving clients. True Environmental is a group that shares Triton's values, respects our culture, and is committed to supporting our clients."

Carver Glezen, Triton's new President, also expressed his excitement about the partnership. Glezen said, "The infusion of expertise and capability from True Environmental will greatly strengthen and expand Triton's service offerings and resources available to clients. By investing in its people and partnering with a group that shares its values, Triton is well-positioned to continue its evolution and better serve its clients."

"Triton has established an excellent company that focuses on engaging its employees and providing exceptional client service to both private and public sectors in the Northeast region. We are excited to collaborate with Triton's management, including Chris, Carver, Paul Simonetta, Steve Benben, and Rob MacDuff and the rest of Triton's team, to consistently deliver top-notch solutions that address their clients' intricate environmental problems," stated Jim Stamatis, the CEO of True Environmental.

"We are excited to announce our partnership with the Triton team, which complements and enhances True Environmental's capabilities in serving clients. We are fortunate to have a highly experienced management team at True who will be valuable partners in helping the Triton team achieve its long-term goals," said Jay Abramson, Senior Partner at Halle Capital.

About Halle Capital

Halle Capital is a lower-middle market, growth-oriented private equity firm based in New York. Halle leverages the experience and network of its professionals to pursue investment opportunities in healthcare services and business/consumer services. The firm partners with experienced management teams to build businesses in highly fragmented markets with durable secular tailwinds.

About True Environmental

True Environmental ("True"), backed by Halle Capital, is a platform focused on building a consulting and engineering organization for environmental end markets. True Environmental is led by Jim Stamatis, former CEO of Louis Berger and 30+ year industry veteran. True seeks to partner with founder and employee-owned consulting and engineering firms, providing capital solutions to accelerate growth and liquidity events for ownership transition.

About Triton Environmental

Founded in 1996, Triton Environmental provides environmental consulting and engineering services to a diverse client base that includes Fortune 500 companies as well as government, commercial, and industrial clients. Triton is a multidisciplinary organization that provides a diverse range of services to its clients. The company's wide range of expertise enables them to deliver high-quality services that meet the unique needs of each client.

