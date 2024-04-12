SGC and SMO say they plan to install 100 MW of solar waste-to-energy systems in Australia. They aim to deploy a total of 50 waste-to-energy units in the next three years, with plans to scale up to 1 GW in the future. Australia's SGC and French waste-gasification specialist SMO have jointly announced plans to deploy 50 units of solar-powered waste-to-energy systems in Australia. They aim to deploy 100 MW of systems within the next three years, with plans to scale the operation up to 1 GW within five years. "Through an advanced plasma gasification process, the technology transforms a wide range ...

