The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA) says that prices for n-type rod silicon fell 3. 3% on a weekly basis to between CNY 55,000 ($7,600) and CNY 60,000 per ton this week. It reports that wafer prices also fell between 3. 5% and 15. 6% during the same period. The CNMIA's silicon branch said that it recorded a decline in polysilicon prices this week. Prices for n-type rod silicon ranged from CNY 55,000 to CNY 60,000 per ton, with an average price of CNY 58,600 per ton, down 3. 3% from the previous week. N-type granular silicon prices ranged from CNY 51,000 to CNY 54,000 per ...

