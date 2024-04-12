The "Supermarkets in the United Kingdom" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Supermarkets in the UK was the only grocery retail channel in 2022 to witness value sales decline, in a year characterised by soaring food prices, skyrocketing cost of utilities, high inflation, and a cost-of-living crisis, which all contributed to a significant decrease in footfall.
The Supermarkets in United Kingdom report offers insight into key trends and developments driving the industry. The report examines all retail channels to provide sector insight.
Channels include hypermarkets, supermarkets, discounters, convenience stores, mixed retailers, health and beauty retailers, clothing and footwear retailers, furniture and furnishing stores, DIY and hardware stores, durable goods retailers, leisure and personal goods retailers.
There are profiles of leading retailers, with analysis of their performance and the challenges they face. There is also analysis of non-store retailing: vending; homeshopping; internet retailing; direct selling, as available.
Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Key report benefits
- Get a detailed picture of the Supermarkets market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
Key Topics Covered:
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2023 DEVELOPMENTS
- Supermarkets repeats negative sales performance in 2023
- The impact of HFSS legislation in 2023
- Waitrose announces major revamp of its supermarkets
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Stagnant value growth for supermarkets expected over the forecast period
- Iceland set to search for ways to increase footfall after a busy 2023
- Some players set to further diversify, while others are likely to forge ahead with investment in supermarkets
CHANNEL DATA
- Supermarkets: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2018-2023
- Supermarkets: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: Growth 2018-2023
- Supermarkets GBO Company Shares: Value 2019-2023
- Supermarkets GBN Brand Shares: Value 2020-2023
- Supermarkets LBN Brand Shares: Outlets 2020-2023
- Supermarkets Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space 2023-2028
- Supermarkets Forecasts: Value Sales, Outlets and Selling Space: Growth 2023-2028
RETAIL IN THE UNITED KINGDOM
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Retail in 2023: The big picture
- Discounters continue with strong performance
- E-commerce returns to positivity
- What next for retail?
OPERATING ENVIRONMENT
- Informal retail
- Opening hours for physical retail
- Summary 1 Standard Opening Hours by Channel Type 2023
- Seasonality
- Valentine's Day
- International Women's Day
- Easter
- Back-to-school
- Black Friday
- Christmas
MARKET DATA
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cvfnct
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240412497614/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900