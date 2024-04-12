INFICON Holding AG
We look forward to welcoming you to the Media/Analyst Web Conference on INFICON's first quarter 2024 results. INFICON will host a web conference via Microsoft Teams on Thursday, April 25, 2024 at 09.30 a.m. CEST. Please make sure that you have access to Microsoft Teams. The presentations and the following question and answer session will be in English. You can access the web conference via the following link:
https://www.inficon.com/web-conference
On April 25, 2024, INFICON will issue a press release at 07:00 a.m. CEST on the first quarter 2024 results. At the same time, the accompanying presentation visuals will also be available in the Investors' section of the INFICON website, www.inficon.com.
Communication Calendar
The communication calendar of INFICON is continuously updated and available in the Investors section of the INFICON website at https://ir.inficon.com/financial-calendar/.
E-Mail Alerts
To automatically receive notification via e-mail of the latest financial information from INFICON, sign-up for e-mail Alerts in the Investors section of the INFICON website at https://ir.inficon.com/contact-and-information-request/
About INFICON
