Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 12.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
X-Leak: Jetzt der Mega-Meilenstein - Kurseskalation vorprogrammiert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1J1DR | ISIN: BE0974264930 | Ticker-Symbol: FO4N
Tradegate
12.04.24
15:42 Uhr
42,700 Euro
+0,080
+0,19 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
BEL-20
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AGEAS SA/NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AGEAS SA/NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,38042,64017:58
42,42042,58017:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.04.2024 | 17:46
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ageas publishes its 2023 reports

Ageas publishes its 2023 reports

Ageas has today released the 2023 Annual Report, including the Report of the Board of Directors, the Ageas Consolidated Financial Statements, and the 2023 Statutory Accounts of ageas SA/NV.

These publications are accessible through the Investors pages on the Ageas websiteand on a specific Annual Report website dedicated to the 2023 performance: reporting2023.ageas.com

The Annual Report website also provides additional information on the Group's performance in 2023, highlighting the accomplishments of Ageas's businesses in the past year and expanding on the progress made on its strategic plan Impact24.

The 2023 annual results were published on 28 February 2024.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, Portugal, Türkiye, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 50,000 people and reported annual inflows of more than EUR 17 billion in 2023.

Attachment

  • Pdf version of the press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d1877161-de1a-4f18-bb68-2b8037437dc8)

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.