FedEx Corporation: New Vital Voices Global Fellowship - Social Entrepreneurship Pillar

As the celebration of Women's History Month comes to a close, we are thrilled to announce our support for a new initiative from the Vital Voices Global Partnership designed to support women social entrepreneurs interested in scaling their impact.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2024 / The Vital Voices Global Fellowship will bring together women leaders from across sectors to build skills and capacity, foster a collaborative network, and exchange ideas. In addition to learning successful leadership practices both from experts and each other, in its inaugural year, Vital Voices is offering programming across two pillars - social entrepreneurship and political leadership. Fellows will engage in focused learning on sector-specific skills and knowledge and with changemakers relevant to their industries. Through the fellowship, Vital Voices also aims to create opportunities for cross-issue collaboration and harness the collective creative potential of women leaders working on critical challenges disproportionately affecting women and girls.

FedEx is proud to be a platinum sponsor of the Vital Voices Global Fellowship - Social Entrepreneurship Pillar, which empowers visionary women changemakers leading for-profit, purpose-driven enterprises that are addressing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Social Entrepreneurship pillar is tailored for women entrepreneurs who understand their business valuation, have identified their business growth strategy, are interested in expanding their social impact, and are eager to scale their business through investment.

During the fellowship, participants will have the opportunity to attend a weeklong in-person networking, mentorship, and training session at Vital Voices Global Headquarters for Women's Leadership in Washington, D.C. After the gathering, social entrepreneurship fellows will delve into a tailored curriculum addressing crucial aspects of professional growth, including strategic planning, investment readiness, and effective communication strategies.

The 2024 Vital Voices Global Fellowship - Social Entrepreneurship application is currently open and will be accepting applications until April 15, 2024.

For more details, women entrepreneurs are invited to visit the program webpage and online application. Early applications are strongly encouraged. Vital Voices has include a list of Frequently Asked Questions as well.

About the FedEx and Vital Voices Global Partnership Collaboration:

Vital Voices Global Partnership invests in women leaders solving the world's greatest challenges. Since 2016, FedEx has supported the Vital Voices (VV) GROW Fellowship, a 10-month virtual program that fosters growth and skills advancement in strategic planning, financial management, marketing and sales, strategic networking, leadership, human resources, and communications to support purpose-driven women entrepreneurs globally in creating a holistic, sustainable foundation for which their vision and impact can grow. The 2023 Vital Voices GROW Fellowship had 92 fellows from 40 countries. Their social entrepreneurship work spanned over 15 industries and touched upon all 17 of the UN Sustainable Development Goals.





