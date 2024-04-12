TPT Global Tech, Inc.: TPT Global Tech Announces The Launch of the VüMe Live PPV App, Now In Beta Testing

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2024 / TPT Global Tech (OTC Pink:TPTW), www.tptglobaltech.com a leading technology and telecommunications company, is thrilled to announce the beta testing phase of its innovative mobile TV broadcasting application, VuMe Live PPV. This marks a significant step towards the anticipated launch of the company's comprehensive VuMe Live Super App this summer.

VuMe Live PPV, a cutting-edge platform, is designed to revolutionize the way users experience live events through pay-per-view (PPV) services directly on their mobile devices. The app aims to provide seamless, high-quality streaming of live concerts, sports events, and exclusive broadcasts. With robust features tailored for an immersive viewer experience, VuMe Live PPV sets the stage for the broader capabilities of the forthcoming VuMe Live Super App.

"The initiation of beta testing for VuMe Live PPV is not just a milestone for TPT Global Tech but a glimpse into the future of live event broadcasting," said Stephen J. Thomas III, CEO of TPT Global Tech. "We are committed to leveraging our technological expertise to create a platform that not only enhances viewer engagement but also offers flexible access to global events at their fingertips."

During the beta phase, selected participants will have exclusive access to test the functionality and user interface of VuMe Live PPV, providing valuable feedback to enhance the app's performance and user-centric features. This critical feedback loop will support the development team in fine-tuning the app, ensuring reliability and ease of use in real-world scenarios.

The VuMe Live Super App, set for launch later this summer, will integrate additional functionalities beyond TV broadcasting, including social media interactions, e-commerce, and digital content creation, making it a comprehensive digital ecosystem.

TPT Global Tech invites technology enthusiasts and media professionals to join the beta testing of VuMe Live PPV. Interested parties can sign up [insert link or method to sign up for beta testing] to be part of this exciting development phase.

About TPT Global Tech

TPT Global Tech, Inc. is a technology holding company based in San Diego, California. It was formed as the successor of two U.S. corporations, Ally Pharma US and TPT Global, Inc. The Company operates in various sectors including media, telecommunications, Smart City Real Estate Development, and the launch of the first super App, VuMe Live technology platform.

As a media content delivery hub, TPT Global Tech utilizes its own proprietary global digital media TV and telecommunications infrastructure platform. They offer software as a service (SaaS), technology platform as a service (PAAS), and cloud-based unified communication as a service (UCaaS) solutions to businesses worldwide. Their UCaaS services enable businesses of all sizes to access the latest voice, data, media, and collaboration features.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of various provisions of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, commonly identified by such terms as "believes," "looking ahead," "anticipates," "estimates" and other terms with similar meaning. Specifically, statements about the Company's plans for accelerated growth, improved profitability, future business partners, M&A activity, new service offerings, and pursuit of new markets are forward-looking statements. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct. Such forward-looking statements should not be construed as fact. The information contained in such statements is beyond the ability of the Company to control, and in many cases, the Company cannot predict what factors would cause results to differ materially from those indicated in such statements. All forward-looking statements in the press release are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions.

