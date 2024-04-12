DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 12-Apr-2024 / 17:03 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 12 April 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: Date of purchase: 12 April 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 100,000 Highest price paid per share: 46.20p Lowest price paid per share: 45.70p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 46.0350p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 357,066,040 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (357,066,040) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 46.0350p 100,000

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased price Time) number venue (GBp share) 198 46.00 09:26:27 00069555193TRLO0 XLON 901 46.00 09:26:27 00069555194TRLO0 XLON 542 45.70 09:26:32 00069555195TRLO0 XLON 8976 46.20 11:33:28 00069557403TRLO0 XLON 8280 46.20 11:38:28 00069557480TRLO0 XLON 1045 46.20 11:38:44 00069557483TRLO0 XLON 7000 46.00 11:40:54 00069557507TRLO0 XLON 1742 46.00 11:40:56 00069557508TRLO0 XLON 6619 46.00 11:40:56 00069557509TRLO0 XLON 5299 46.00 11:40:59 00069557510TRLO0 XLON 4701 46.00 11:40:59 00069557511TRLO0 XLON 4952 46.00 11:41:01 00069557512TRLO0 XLON 6375 46.00 11:41:23 00069557516TRLO0 XLON 7253 46.00 14:27:30 00069561758TRLO0 XLON 8803 46.00 14:34:39 00069562141TRLO0 XLON 1197 46.00 14:34:39 00069562142TRLO0 XLON 330 46.00 14:58:28 00069563050TRLO0 XLON 5670 46.00 14:58:28 00069563051TRLO0 XLON 1533 46.00 14:58:28 00069563052TRLO0 XLON 353 46.00 15:34:28 00069564552TRLO0 XLON 8584 46.00 15:34:28 00069564553TRLO0 XLON 9000 46.00 16:16:47 00069566815TRLO0 XLON 647 46.00 16:20:45 00069567023TRLO0 XLON

