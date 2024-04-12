Anzeige
Freitag, 12.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
X-Leak: Jetzt der Mega-Meilenstein - Kurseskalation vorprogrammiert?
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Frankfurt
11.04.24
09:59 Uhr
0,530 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5250,56019:35
Dow Jones News
12.04.2024 | 18:34
160 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
12-Apr-2024 / 17:03 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
12 April 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
Funding Circle Holdings plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation the following number of 
its ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each on the London Stock Exchange from Numis Securities Limited ("Deutsche Numis") as 
part of its buy-back announced on 7 March 2024: 
Date of purchase:               12 April 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      100,000 
Highest price paid per share:         46.20p 
Lowest price paid per share:          45.70p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 46.0350p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased ordinary shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 357,066,040 ordinary shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (357,066,040) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Deutsche Numis as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      46.0350p                    100,000

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares     Transaction   Time of transaction (UK   Transaction reference    Trading 
purchased             price      Time)            number           venue 
                 (GBp share) 
198                46.00       09:26:27          00069555193TRLO0      XLON 
901                46.00       09:26:27          00069555194TRLO0      XLON 
542                45.70       09:26:32          00069555195TRLO0      XLON 
8976               46.20       11:33:28          00069557403TRLO0      XLON 
8280               46.20       11:38:28          00069557480TRLO0      XLON 
1045               46.20       11:38:44          00069557483TRLO0      XLON 
7000               46.00       11:40:54          00069557507TRLO0      XLON 
1742               46.00       11:40:56          00069557508TRLO0      XLON 
6619               46.00       11:40:56          00069557509TRLO0      XLON 
5299               46.00       11:40:59          00069557510TRLO0      XLON 
4701               46.00       11:40:59          00069557511TRLO0      XLON 
4952               46.00       11:41:01          00069557512TRLO0      XLON 
6375               46.00       11:41:23          00069557516TRLO0      XLON 
7253               46.00       14:27:30          00069561758TRLO0      XLON 
8803               46.00       14:34:39          00069562141TRLO0      XLON 
1197               46.00       14:34:39          00069562142TRLO0      XLON 
330                46.00       14:58:28          00069563050TRLO0      XLON 
5670               46.00       14:58:28          00069563051TRLO0      XLON 
1533               46.00       14:58:28          00069563052TRLO0      XLON 
353                46.00       15:34:28          00069564552TRLO0      XLON 
8584               46.00       15:34:28          00069564553TRLO0      XLON 
9000               46.00       16:16:47          00069566815TRLO0      XLON 
647                46.00       16:20:45          00069567023TRLO0      XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com Angeli Everitt

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Mike Smith / Stephen Malthouse

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      FCH 
LEI Code:    2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  315430 
EQS News ID:  1879811 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1879811&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2024 12:03 ET (16:03 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.