AM Best has released annual financial data for insurers filing under the IFRS 17 reporting standard. The data is available for Best's Financial Suite Global and Best's Insurance Reports Life/Non Life, Non U.S subscribers via BestLink and BestLinkfor Excel

New data templates and reports have been created to assist Best's Financial Suite Global customers in analysing IFRS 17 data:

IFRS 17 As Filed

IFRS 17 Whole Account

IFRS 17 Ratio Report

IFRS 17 Financial Overview

Additionally, Best's Credit Reports and Best's Financial Reports have been modified to accommodate companies filing under the new standard.

For more information, please contact europe.sales@ambest.com (EMEA and Asia-Pacific) or sales@ambest.com (U.S. and Canada).

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

