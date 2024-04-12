O'KEY Group S.A.: Notice for O'KEY Group shareholders

DJ NOTICE FOR O'KEY GROUP SHAREHOLDERS

O'KEY Group S.A. (OKEY) NOTICE FOR O'KEY GROUP SHAREHOLDERS 12-Apr-2024 / 18:30 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 12 April 2024 NOTICE FOR O'KEY GROUP SHAREHOLDERS O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE, MOEX: OKEY, the "Group" or the "Company"), one of Russia's leading food retailers, notifies its shareholders that it has received a resignation notice from the depositary bank, the Bank of NY Mellon, in respect to the Group's global depositary receipts (GDRs) program (Regulation S, ISIN: US6708662019). All materials published by the Group are available at www.okeygroup.lu. O'KEY Group S.A. notes that it has received a resignation notice from its depositary bank, the Bank of NY Mellon, for the Group's GDRs (Regulation S, ISIN: US6708662019). The resignation notice does not constitute the immediate termination of the GDR program. Upon receiving the notice the Company has 90 days to agree on appointment with a potential successor depositary bank, and at least another 90 days to terminate the program in case such a successor is not appointed. The Group currently works on all possible scenarios related to such resignation. The Company's decision made in regard to this matter and other material information will be announced in due course, when appropriate. For more information, please contact: Natalya Belyavskaya Head of Investor Relations +7 495 663 6677 ext. 266 Natalya.Belyavskaya@okmarket.ru www.okeygroup.lu

ABOUT O'KEY GROUP

O'KEY Group S.A. (AIX, LSE, MOEX: OKEY) is one of the leading grocery retailers in Russia, operating hypermarkets under the O'KEY brand and discounters under the DA! brand.

As of 31 December 2023, the Group operated 297 stores across Russia (77 hypermarkets and 220 discounters) with a total selling space of 663,865 sq m. O'KEY opened its first hypermarket in St Petersburg in 2002 and has since demonstrated continuous growth. It was the first Russian food retailer to launch e-commerce operations offering a full range of hypermarket products for home delivery. The Group operates e-commerce pick-up and delivery points in 36 O'KEY hypermarkets: twelve in Moscow, nineteen in St Petersburg, one in Sochi, and four in Krasnodar. In 2015, we launched the first discount chain in Russia under the DA! brand. The Group operates five distribution centres in Russia - three in Moscow and two in St Petersburg - and employs 21,900 people.

In 2022, the Group's revenue amounted to RUB 202.2 bn, and EBITDA reached RUB 17.0 bn.

The O'KEY Group shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd - 49.11%. GSU Ltd - 34.14%, free-float and other holders - 16.75%.

DISCLAIMER

These materials contain statements about future events and expectations that are forward-looking statements. These statements typically include words such as 'expects' and 'anticipates' and words of similar import. Any statement in these materials that is not a statement of historical fact is a forward-looking statement that involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

None of the future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects in this announcement should be taken as forecasts or promises, nor should they be taken as implying any indication, assurance or guarantee that the assumptions on which such future projections, expectations, estimates or prospects have been prepared are correct or exhaustive or, in the case of the assumptions, fully stated in this announcement. We assume no obligations to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in factors affecting these statements.

