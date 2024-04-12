Evolva Holding SA
Shareholders of Evolva Holding SA in liquidation approve proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at Annual General Meeting; of the three agenda items put forward by Nice & Green, revocation of the liquidation and the delisting were also approved whereas introduction of opting-out was rejected.
Reinach, Switzerland, 12 April 2024 - Evolva Holding SA in liquidation (SIX: EVE) ("Evolva") today held its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") in Basel. In total, 47.3% of the outstanding shares were represented. The shareholders approved the proposals put forward by the board of directors with large majorities. They also approved Nice & Green SA's proposals to revoke the liquidation resolution and the delisting resolution, but rejected the proposal to introduce an opting-out clause in the articles of association.
The shareholders approved the following proposals of the Board with following majorities:
Regarding the agenda item requests by Evolva's largest shareholder, Nice & Green SA, the outcomes of the votes are as follows:
Purchase Price Adjustment Update:
