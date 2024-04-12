Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2024) - In a significant move for cryptocurrency and mobile technology enthusiasts, LBank Exchange, a premier global digital asset trading platform, has announced the listing of Cullinan (CLC) on April 11, 2024. Users of LBank Exchange can brace themselves for the CLC/USDT trading pair, which went live already.





CLC Listing Banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/205275_0f88156e844cdaab_001full.jpg

Cullinan (CLC), at the heart of the Spark Project, an innovative platform with a groundbreaking approach to potentially valuing and monetizing user attention.

Introducing CLC: the digital reward powering Spark Project's ad engagement

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the listing of Cullinan (CLC), a pioneering cryptocurrency initiative at the heart of the Spark Project, a blockchain-based platform designed to revolutionize the digital advertising realm. Operating on the Polygon network and adhering to the ERC-20 token standard, CLC serves as the native utility token within this ecosystem, facilitating transactions and interactions that underscore the platform's innovative approach to digital marketing.

At its core, the Spark Project leverages sophisticated personalization algorithms to aim for the goal that advertisements are not only tailored to the users' preferences but also offer a clear and fair potential compensation model for user's engagement. This system provides advertisers with a highly engaged audience, aiming to enhance the effectiveness of digital advertising campaigns. The security of user data and CLC transactions is paramount, with robust measures in place to safeguard against cyber threats, aiming for a trustworthy environment for all participants.

Guided by the vision of CEO Steve Hwang, the Spark Project aims to democratize the advertising landscape, treating user attention as a possible valuable commodity. With its innovative use of blockchain technology and a clear mission to enhance the advertising industry, the Spark Project and its Cullinan Coin stand at the forefront of a new era in digital advertising.

About CLC Token

Based on POLY, CLC has a total supply of 50 million (i.e. 50,000,000). The CLC token distribution is as follows: 40% for ecosystem development, 23% for marketing, 14% for the Foundation, 9% for the team, 7% for advisors, and 7% for private sale participants. CLC token is poised for its debut on LBank Exchange at 10:00 UTC on April 11, 2024. Investors who are interested in CLC can easily buy and sell on LBank Exchange now.

Learn More about CLC Token:

Official Website: http://sparkgames.io/

Contract: https://polygonscan.com/token/0xd68fbfbff6b376111ad83ba3991c99a4f779354e

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Start Trading Now: lbank.com

Community & Social Media:

l Telegram

l Twitter

l LinkedIn

l YouTube

Press contact:

press@lbank.com

Business Contact:

LBK Blockchain Co. Limited

LBank Exchange

marketing@lbank.com

business@lbank.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/205275

SOURCE: LBank