Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Australia Lawn Mowers Market to Reach $1.31 Billion by 2029, Growth Outlook & Forecast 2029 with Top Leaders, Size and Share Analysis - Arizton

CHICAGO, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the Australia lawn mowers market is growing at a CAGR of 6.13% during 2023-2029.

Australia Lawn Mowers Market Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size - Revenue (2029) USD 1.31 Billion Market Size - Revenue (2023) USD 922.31 Million CAGR - Revenue (2023-2029) 6.13 % Market Size- Volume (2029) 1,958.29 thousand Units Historic Year 2019-2022 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024-2029 Market Segmentation Product Type, Walk-behind Lawn Mowers, Ride-on Mowers, End-users, Fuel Type, and Distribution Channels

The Australia lawn mowers market experiences a surge in demand during the summer and spring months, driven by heightened engagement in lawn care activities. This trend is supported by the country's strong lawn and garden culture, bolstered by a growing population invested in maintaining attractive outdoor spaces. Government initiatives to expand green areas, including parks and playgrounds, further fuel market growth. Additionally, increasing interest in gardening and lawn maintenance activities contributes to rising demand for landscaping services, boosting equipment sales among landscaping service providers. Both residential and commercial sectors drive substantial growth in the market, spurred by the expansion of green spaces and influenced significantly by weather conditions.

Key Market Trends

The Australian lawn mower market is mature, with a considerable demand for innovation-driven lawn mowers. Robotic lawn mowers are relatively new products in the Australian market. However, they have high growth opportunities for vendors in the market. Grass quality and the growth cycle are the two key aspects to focus on for vendors catering to the lawn mowers market. Several local and Chinese vendors have attempted to enter the market with innovations, although only a few could impact the market demand.

On the other hand, Ambrogio and Husqvarna are the two brands currently drawing crucial customer attention in Australia. In 2024, Ambrogio L60 Elite and Ambrogio L250i Elite can mow up to areas worth 30,000 square meters, owing to the 12 razor blades inbuilt into the machine. These robotic lawn mowers offer several advantages over traditional mowers, including hands-free operation, quiet performance, and reduced emissions.

Ambrogio Robot offers premium robotic lawn mowers with advanced features such as eco-friendly lithium-ion batteries, rain sensors, and GSM connectivity for remote monitoring and control. Such mowers are expected to remain highly popular among aging customers in the country that would not prefer engaging in mowing physically. The future of robotic lawn mowers in the Australian market is promising, with ongoing technological advancements expected to enhance their capabilities and performance. Vendors can consider developing similar innovative products to drive the demand.

Mass Market Retailers Lead Online Sales Surge in Australia's Lawn Mower Market

In the retail segment, mass market players dominate the market, followed by dealers & distributors. The retail segment will likely retain its dominance in the Australia lawn mowers market by 2029. Factors such as a wide reach in areas that lack better connectivity and high consumer trust associated with personally experiencing the quality of products are driving the growth of the offline segment. Furthermore, online sales are growing at a double-digit rate (YOY), and the segment is likely to post a CAGR of 6.51% in the Australia lawn mowers market during 2023-2029 by value. Lawnmowers are available to end-users through OEMs' e-commerce portals and online direct-to-consumer stores such as Amazon, Argos, eBay, RobotShop, Sainsbury's, MowDirect, Alibaba, and AliExpress. Several lawn mower vendors, such as Husqvarna, STIGA, Toro, and Deere & Company, offer their products through proprietary websites. These channels are increasingly becoming popular as customers consider them genuine and believe that products purchased from the company's website comply with safety standards. However, since lawnmowers involve high costs, the preference for the offline channel is high to minimize the risk of receiving damaged or counterfeit products.

About the Report:

The study considers the present scenario of the lawn mower market in Australia and its market dynamics for the period 2023-2029. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. It covers both the demand and supply aspects of the market.

The study profiles and analyzes leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.

1hr of free analyst discussion

10% off on customization

Market Segmentation

Product Type

Walk-behind Mowers

Ride-on Mower

Robotic Lawn Mower

Zero-turn Riding Lawn Mower

Walk-behind Lawn Mowers

Self-propelled Mowers

Push Mowers

Hover Mowers

Reel/Cylinder Mowers

Ride-on Mower

Standard Ride-on Mowers

Lawn Tractors

Garden Tractors

End-users

Residential Users

Professional Landscaping Services

Golf Courses

Government & Others

Fuel Type

Gas-powered

Electric-powered

Manual-powered

Propane-powered

Distribution Channels

Retail

Offline

How big is the Australia lawn mowers market?

What is the growth rate of the Australia lawn mowers market?

What will be the Australia lawn mowers market share in terms of volume in 2029?

Which product type in the Australia lawn mowers market is expected to dominate?

What are some key trends in the Australia lawn mowers industry?

