LONDON, United Kingdom, April 12

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

Transactions in own shares

In accordance with Listing Rule 12.4.6, BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc (theCompany) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each on the London Stock Exchange through Stifel.

Ordinary Shares:

Date of purchase: 12 April 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased (to be held in treasury): 81,150

Weighted average price: 587.31p Lowest price per share: 585.00p Highest price per share: 589.00p

The Company intends for the purchased shares to be held in treasury.

Following the above transaction, the Company holds 10,533,340 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 92,676,524 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.5.1 the Company announces that shares held in treasury do not carry any voting rights; 10.21% of the Company's total issued share capital (103,209,864 Ordinary Shares, including treasury shares) is currently held in treasury.



For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules the market should exclude any shares held in treasury and, with effect from 16 April 2024, should use the figure of 92,676,524 when determining if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company.

All enquiries:



Kevin Mayger

For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary

Tel: 0207 743 1098



12 April 2024