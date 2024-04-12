CogX Festival Set to Debut in Los Angeles at Century Plaza on May 7th, 2024

The First Wave of All-Star Speakers has been Announced for Europe's Leading Festival of AI and Transformational Technology, Which is now Taking Place for the First Time in the U.S.

LOS ANGELES, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CogX, Europe's leading Festival of AI and transformational technology, today announced that its highly anticipated U.S. debut, CogX Festival LA , will take place at the iconic Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California, on May 7th, 2024. The event, hosted in partnership with Reuben Brothers , the visionary force behind Century Plaza's $2.5 billion transformation , will bring together the tech industry, global leaders, creatives, and policymakers to explore the biggest transformation opportunities of our time and address the critical question: "How do we get the next 10 years right?".

A World-Class Stage for Innovation:

The CogX Festival will convene over 2,000 delegates to hear from 100 speakers across a wide range of topics from the latest in generative AI to climate tech, genomics to quantum computing and aerospace to the future of work with a combination of main stages, meet the speaker Q&As and roundtables.

The event will span the six-acre Century Plaza site, with speakers taking over the ballrooms of the famed Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, intimate networking salons at the luxurious Park Elm residential towers, and exclusive gatherings on the Plaza courtyard between the Fairmont and Park Elm.

"The team at Century Plaza is honored to host the U.S. debut of the CogX Festival and excited for Los Angeles, and specifically Century City, to be chosen as the city to showcase this global event," shared David Reuben, Jr., representing Reuben Brothers. "We look forward to welcoming the brilliant guests of CogX Festival to experience the reimagined Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, the Park Elm residential towers, and the vibrant atmosphere of Century Plaza."

CogX Festival LA assembles a remarkable group of thought leaders who will ignite discussions on the most critical issues shaping our future. The first wave includes:

Andy Bird CBE - Former CEO of Pearson plc, the world's leading learning company, ex-Chairman of Walt Disney International, and President of Turner Broadcasting International

- Former CEO of Pearson plc, the world's leading learning company, ex-Chairman of Walt Disney International, and President of Turner Broadcasting International Bill Gross - Founder & Chairman of Idealab, started over 175 groundbreaking companies, with more than 50 having successful IPOs or acquisitions and has authored 100 patents

- Founder & Chairman of Idealab, started over 175 groundbreaking companies, with more than 50 having successful IPOs or acquisitions and has authored 100 patents Carissa Christensen - CEO of BryceTech and a leading expert on the space industry, who will share her vision for the future of space exploration and innovation

CEO of BryceTech and a leading expert on the space industry, who will share her vision for the future of space exploration and innovation Chris Brown - Associate General Counsel, Virgin Galactic, an authority on the intersection of technology, society, and law

- Associate General Counsel, Virgin Galactic, an authority on the intersection of technology, society, and law Dave Clark - Film Director and pioneer in AI-powered filmmaking, who will discuss the future of storytelling and content creation with this emerging technology

Film Director and pioneer in AI-powered filmmaking, who will discuss the future of storytelling and content creation with this emerging technology Doug Flora - Executive Medical Director at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, and serves as Editor-in-Chief at AI in Precision Oncology Journal, integrating AI to enhance cancer care

- Executive Medical Director at St. Elizabeth Healthcare, and serves as Editor-in-Chief at AI in Precision Oncology Journal, integrating AI to enhance cancer care Ella Kieran - SVP of Marketing & Director of Stream, WPP Events, who will discuss fostering innovation and collaboration within the creative industries

- SVP of Marketing & Director of Stream, WPP Events, who will discuss fostering innovation and collaboration within the creative industries Jade Clemons - Director at Blue Sustainable Economy Alliance, AltaSea. Jade, a former lawyer and now economist, focuses on sustainable economic development

- Director at Blue Sustainable Economy Alliance, AltaSea. Jade, a former lawyer and now economist, focuses on sustainable economic development John Quinn - Chairman and Founder, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, a 1000-lawyer firm, is the largest in the world and is devoted to business litigation. Named the "most feared" firm in the world four times

- Chairman and Founder, Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, a 1000-lawyer firm, is the largest in the world and is devoted to business litigation. Named the "most feared" firm in the world four times Joshua Browder - CEO of DoNotPay, Joshua has created the world's first AI legal service, automating various consumer rights processes and transforming legal access

- CEO of DoNotPay, Joshua has created the world's first AI legal service, automating various consumer rights processes and transforming legal access Kathryn Parsons MBE - CEO of Decoded, a world leader in technology education with enrollment by over half a million people in programming, machine learning, cyber skills spanning the Global 2000 and policymakers from Washington to Whitehall

- CEO of Decoded, a world leader in technology education with enrollment by over half a million people in programming, machine learning, cyber skills spanning the Global 2000 and policymakers from Washington to Whitehall Lauren Wright - CEO & Founder of The Natural Nipple Corp., Lauren blends her nursing expertise with preventive healthcare research to innovate in pediatric care

- CEO & Founder of The Natural Nipple Corp., Lauren blends her nursing expertise with preventive healthcare research to innovate in pediatric care Manny Shar - Chief Strategy Officer, Orbit Fab pioneering in-space supply chain. Previously at BryceTech and Inmarsat. Advisor to the UK Space Agency. 2023 IAF Young Space Leader

- Chief Strategy Officer, Orbit Fab pioneering in-space supply chain. Previously at BryceTech and Inmarsat. Advisor to the UK Space Agency. 2023 IAF Young Space Leader Natalie Anne Knowlton - Founder & Principal Consultant, Access to Justice Ventures: A vanguard in legal innovation and citizen empowerment

Founder & Principal Consultant, Access to Justice Ventures: A vanguard in legal innovation and citizen empowerment Nia J.C. Castelly - Co-Founder for Checks at Google, previously Senior Product Counsel for the Google Play store, member of Black Angel Group and How Women Invest LP

Co-Founder for Checks at Google, previously Senior Product Counsel for the Google Play store, member of Black Angel Group and How Women Invest LP Pablos Holman - A notorious hacker and futurist, now a General Partner at Deep Future, focusing on investments in radical technology solutions

- A notorious hacker and futurist, now a General Partner at Deep Future, focusing on investments in radical technology solutions Peter Diamandis - Founder XPRIZE, Singularity University, Co-founder Fountain Life, Celularity, Vaxxinity and BOLD Capital Partners, named by Fortune one of the "World's 50 Greatest Leaders"

- Founder XPRIZE, Singularity University, Co-founder Fountain Life, Celularity, Vaxxinity and BOLD Capital Partners, named by Fortune one of the "World's 50 Greatest Leaders" Rachel Victor - Consultant & Co-founder of FBRC.ai. Creating AI-supported tools for the future of content production. Educated in computational neuroscience and spatial economics, her clients have included Disney, HBO, Technicolor, Ford, Nike and Havas

- Consultant & Co-founder of FBRC.ai. Creating AI-supported tools for the future of content production. Educated in computational neuroscience and spatial economics, her clients have included Disney, HBO, Technicolor, Ford, Nike and Havas Sean West - Co-Founder of Hence Technologies, Sean explores the intersections of legal and geographic data to provide unique insights in technology applications

Described as a "festival of ideas" with "the heart of a meetup and the polish of Davos," CogX Festival has built a passionate, purpose-driven community over the past seven years.

"We're honored to partner with Reuben Brothers to bring the CogX Festival to the heart of Los Angeles at the iconic Century Plaza in Century City," said Charlie Muirhead, CEO of CogX. "This remarkable location and an incredible speaker lineup promises an unparalleled opportunity for anyone passionate about realizing the incredible potential of AI and other transformational technologies."

CogX Festival USA chose Century Plaza to host its inaugural U.S. festival for its growing reputation as a premier destination for cutting-edge events and experiences and Century City's evolution as a hub for lifestyle experiences and innovation. Century Plaza is located at the intersection of Avenue of the Stars and Constellation Boulevard in Century City.

For more details about CogX Festival LA, visit https://www.cogxfestival.com/la

For press accreditation, please visit https://www.cogxfestival.com/la-press .

About CogX

CogX Festival is a leading international platform at the forefront of artificial intelligence (AI) and emerging technologies. Established in 2017 by Charlie Muirhead and Tabitha Goldstaub, the Festival uniquely brings together global leaders, the tech industry, and the public to address the pivotal question: "How do we get the next 10 years right?". CogX aims to propel technological and societal advancement and spark collaborative innovations through keynotes, panels, roundtables and exhibits with a focus on actionable insights making it an essential event for those looking to navigate and influence the rapidly evolving landscape of global technology and innovation.

About Reuben Brothers

Reuben Brothers is a private investment group with diversified interests in international real estate, hospitality, and private equity. The company's real estate holdings encompass a distinguished collection of prime residential, commercial, and hospitality assets in some of the world's most coveted lifestyle destinations, including London, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Rome, Capri, and more.

About Century Plaza

Century Plaza, the Reuben Brothers' transformative six-acre $2.5 billion development situated along Avenue of the Stars at the crossroads of LA's cultural, artistic, and entertainment pulse in Century City, encompasses the newly reimagined Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel & Residences, the Park Elm twin residential towers, and nearly 100,000 square feet of retail, well-being, and dining spaces, including the future home of globally renowned restaurants estiatorio Milos, KYU, and Sushi Noz. Century Plaza is poised to become the city's paramount destination, offering top-tier living, dining, boutique shopping, and holistic well-being experiences-all in a safe, secure, and immersive environment. The development features lush gardens, enchanting fountains, and illuminated plazas that establish a sequence of experiences unfolding across multiple levels, including the Gardens of Century Plaza, a landscaped promenade, and a public gathering plaza with a captivating Jaume Plensa sculpture. For more information, visit thecenturyplaza.com .

