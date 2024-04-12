Anzeige
X-Leak: Jetzt der Mega-Meilenstein - Kurseskalation vorprogrammiert?
EPH European Property Holdings PLC Suggests Amendments to the Terms of its Listed Bonds ISIN CH1177348302

12th April 2024, Limassol, Cyprus I Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

EPH European Property Holdings PLC (the "Company" or "EPH") has decided to suggest to the holders of the Company's bonds with ISIN CH1177348302 and with a total nominal value of EUR 122,175,000 to amend certain terms of these bonds:

  • Replacement of the current interest rate of 2.25 % p.a. with an interest rate of 3.50% p.a.; and
  • A term prolongation of 5 years of the Bonds until 31 May 2029

The bondholders are requested to consent or reject the suggested amendments until 13th May 2024.

Subject to having received consents by all bondholders the amendments to the Terms of the Bonds shall become effective on 1st June 2024.

EPH EUROPEAN PROPERTY HOLDINGS PLC is an investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange and holds a commercial property portfolio with a total value of approx. EUR 900 million, including real estate assets in Berlin, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Dresden, Switzerland and Vienna.

Additional information on EPH European Property Holdings PLC might be available by contacting Anna Bernhart on Tel: +41 44 503 5414.

Attachment

  • 240412 Press Release - Amendment of Bond Terms (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ebdbc280-9521-44c7-a260-d5c162d339c2)

