SEIF S.p.A.: SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. PUBLICATION OF THE NOTICE OF ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

PRESS RELEASE

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.

PUBLICATION OF THE NOTICE OF ORDINARY AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Rome, 12 April 2024 - Società Editoriale Il Fatto S.p.A. ("Company" or "SEIF") media content provider and publisher of various editorial and multimedia products, a company whose shares are traded at Euronext Growth Milan, a multilateral system organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and at Euronext Growth Paris, S.p.A, announces today's publication of the notice of call of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting on its website www.seif-spa.it and in excerpts on the daily newspaper "Il Fatto Quotidiano".

The Company also announces that the documentation relating to the Shareholders' Meeting and the items on the agenda required by current regulations has been made available to the public at its registered office, on the Company's website at www.seif-spa.it, as well as on the website of Borsa Italiana S.p.A..

***

For the dissemination of regulated information, SEIF uses the 1INFOSDIR dissemination system (www.1info.it), managed by Computershare S.p.A. with registered office in Milan, Via Lorenzo Mascheroni no. 19 and authorised by CONSOB.

This press release is available in the Investor Relations/Press Releases section of the website www.seif-spa.it and at www.1info.it.

***

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, President and CEO. The company is the publisher of several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, a newspaper founded by Antonio Padellaro and directed by Marco Travaglio, the news website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, directed by Peter Gomez, and the publishing house Paper First. Recently SEIF undertook a diversification process to become more and more an all-round media content provider, launching a digital and data-driven product development strategy and TV production with its subsidiary Loft produzioni Srl.

For more information:



Press Office

Community

Marco Rubino +39 335 6509552

Giuliana Pampani +39 340 8384422

mail: marco@community.it

Euronext Growth Advisor

Integrae SIM S.p.A.

Piazza Castello, 24 - 20121 Milan

tel. +39 02 96846864

mail: info@integraesim.it



SEIF - Investor relations

06 32818514

Cinzia Monteverdi (CEO) ir@seif-spa.it

Luigi Calicchia (CFO) l.calicchia@seif-spa.it

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

mmdplZxqZJebmZ6eYcmaaWNqbmpok2aWbpWcnGmbacqUm2qRyJuUa5TGZnFmlmVv

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-85109-seif_cs-convocazione-assemblea_12042024_eng.pdf