ACCESSWIRE
12.04.2024 | 21:02
151 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Lori Shaffer Shares Insights on Inclusion as a Strategic Advantage in Supply Chain

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2024 / Lori Shaffer, our vice president of global research and engineering, recently participated in a panel at the 2024 Manifest: The Future of Supply Chain & Logistics Conference, where she discussed how we prioritize the growth of our employees through diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and ways other organizations can do the same.

During the conversation, Lori discussed obstacles organizations face when creating more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplaces. She also addressed how organizations can break down traditional ideologies in the manufacturing industry to provide more equitable and accessible opportunities for all.

About Kimberly-Clark
Kimberly-Clark and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 70 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. We are proud to be recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere for the sixth year in a row. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com or follow Kimberly-Clark on Facebook, Instagram or LinkedIn.



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Kimberly-Clark Corporation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Kimberly-Clark Corporation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/kimberly-clark-corporation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Kimberly-Clark Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

