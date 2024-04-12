Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Lori Shaffer Shares Insights on Inclusion as a Strategic Advantage in Supply Chain

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2024 / Lori Shaffer, our vice president of global research and engineering, recently participated in a panel at the 2024 Manifest: The Future of Supply Chain & Logistics Conference, where she discussed how we prioritize the growth of our employees through diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) and ways other organizations can do the same.

During the conversation, Lori discussed obstacles organizations face when creating more diverse, equitable and inclusive workplaces. She also addressed how organizations can break down traditional ideologies in the manufacturing industry to provide more equitable and accessible opportunities for all.

