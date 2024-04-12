North Shore Uranium Ltd.: North Shore Uranium Announces Termination of Investor Relations Agreement

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / April 12, 2024 / North Shore Uranium Ltd. (TSX-V:NSU) ("North Shore" or the "Company") reports that it has terminated its agreement for the provision of an advertising and investor awareness campaign with Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network ("INN")(the "INN Agreement"). The INN Agreement was announced by the Company on November 3, 2023.

Pursuant to a private placement of subscription receipts that the Company closed on October 26, 2023, Dig Media subscribed for 333,333 common shares in the capital of the Company at an issue price of $0.30 per share, or $100,000 in the aggregate (the "Subscription Price"). Dig Media paid the Subscription Price to the Company on October 26, 2023. The subscription receipts were converted to common shares on October 31, 2023. Under the INN Agreement, which was made October 24, 2023, the Company paid INN an upfront fee of $50,000 (the "Upfront Fee") of the total $100,000 cost of the twelve-month campaign.

The Company terminated the INN Agreement as it was not approved by the TSX Venture Exchange due to payment of the Upfront Fee and Dig Media's participation in the Company's October 26, 2023, private placement. INN has delivered sufficient services to the Company to have earned the Upfront Fee and no refund will be paid. No additional payments are owed to INN by North Shore.

About North Shore Uranium

The near-term business objectives of North Shore Uranium are to become a major force in exploration for economic uranium deposits at the eastern margin of Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, a tier-one jurisdiction for discovering new mineable high-grade uranium deposits. The Company will work to achieve those objectives by conducting exploration programs on its two properties, Falcon and the West Bear Property, located 90 kilometres northeast of Falcon, and by evaluating opportunities to increase its portfolio of properties in the region.

