Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2024) - CISCOM Corp. (CSE: CISC) (OTCQB: CISCF) ("Ciscom" or "the Company"), which actively invests in, acquires, and manages companies within the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector, hereby announces the resignation of Josh Howard from his role as a Non-Executive Director, citing professional priorities. His resignation is effective immediately.

Chairman Paul Gaynor expressed gratitude for Mr. Howard's contributions, stating: "We deeply appreciate Josh's dedicated service and the significant impact he has made during his tenure with Ciscom. His strategic acumen, creativity, and business development expertise have been instrumental to our board. We wish him ongoing success." Additionally, he added, "As we move forward, the board of directors remains committed to maintaining a strong and diverse representation that reflects the values and goals of Ciscom Corp."

About Ciscom

Ciscom actively invests in, acquires, and manages market leading companies within the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector, targeting SMEs with proven profitability. This approach allows entrepreneurs to monetize their equity and continue contributing, enhancing shareholder value through acquisitions. As a leader in omni-media, particularly in data-driven marketing, Ciscom, through its subsidiaries, optimizes advertising spend across platforms, ensuring high ROI and customer engagement. Strategic ICT acquisitions bolster service offerings and shareholder value, marking Ciscom as an emergent force in the data driven and technology market. Ciscom became an issuer in June 2023 on the CSE and October 2023 on the OTCQB. Ciscom has two subsidiaries, namely Market Focus Direct and Prospect Media Group.

Cautionary Statement

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements as they relate to Ciscom and its management. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts but represent management's current expectation of future events and can be identified by words such as "believe", "expects", "will", "intends", "plans", "projects", "anticipates", "estimates", "should", "continues" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements herein include, but are not limited to: any statements as to the future composition or direction of Ciscom's board of directors; any statements as to Ciscom's business strategy and any anticipated results thereof. Although management believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct or will come to pass.

By their nature, forward-looking statements include assumptions and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual future results, conditions, actions, or events to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The future outcomes that relate to forward-looking statements may be influenced by many factors, including but not limited to: reliance on key personnel; any required regulatory approvals; jurisdictional risk; risks of future legal proceedings; lack of operating cash flow; volatility; additional funding requirements; adverse general economic conditions; competition; the early stage of Ciscom's business; inflation and fluctuations in interest rates; income tax matters; availability and terms of financing; other rising costs related to inflation; effect of market interest on price of securities and potential dilution, all of which are addressed in greater detail in the Company's prospectus dated June 5, 2023 and filed under Ciscom's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Except as expressly required by applicable securities laws, Ciscom assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

