Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 12, 2024) - Baymount Incorporated (TSXV: BYM.H) (the "Corporation" or "Baymount") announces today that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $100,000 through the issuance of units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.01 per Unit (the "Offering").

Each Unit shall be comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") in the capital of the Company and one Common Share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of $0.05 for a period of one year from the closing date of the Offering. 100% of the gross proceeds from the sale of the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. The Company will not make any proposed payments to non-arm's length parties of the Company and will not make any payment to persons conducting investor relations activities with the proceeds from the Offering.

Closing of the Offering is subject to receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. All securities issued in connection with Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the closing date in accordance with applicable securities legislation.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons as defined under applicable United States securities laws unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

For further information please contact:

Mr. Graham Simmonds

Chief Executive Officer

416-843-2881

jgrahamsimmonds@gmail.com

