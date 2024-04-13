Kansas Modification Center, LLC; STRATOS Industries, S.A.: Announcing Joint Venture Between Kansas Modification Center and Stratos Industries

JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia and CASABLANCA, Morocco and DUBAI, UAE, April 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Kansas Modification Center, LLC (KMC), STRATOS Industries, S.A. (STRATOS), and Integrated Aerospace Alliance, LLC (IAA), announced a ground-breaking collaboration set to redefine the 777-300ER passenger to freighter (P2F) conversion industry. This formal collaboration seeks to unite the unique strengths and capabilities of the rapidly expanding aviation industry in Morocco with the 777-300ER P2F engineering and certification capabilities of KMC and the aerospace engineering, certification, and program management skills of IAA. The project will encompass the development of a 777-300ER P2F production facility at Mohammed V International Airport in Casablanca, Morocco.

With the construction of three wide-body aircraft hangars in Morocco by STRATOS, KMC will be in a position to increase its 777-300ER P2F production output up to eight additional aircraft per year. The Morocco project will allow KMC, STRATOS, and IAA to meet the growing global demand for 777-300ER freighters and of its clients in Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The 777-300ER P2F project in Morocco will be further enhanced with the construction and operations of a wide-body aircraft paint hangar by another STRATOS strategic partner.

More information about this collaboration and the specifics of the project will be made available in due course and can be obtained by reaching out to the individuals listed below. KMC, Stratos and IAA are enthusiastic about the prospects that this joint venture presents for each of the partners and the aviation industry in Morocco. We look forward to keeping our stakeholders and customers informed about our progress as we navigate this exciting chapter together.

About KMC:

KMC has partnered with Aerospace industry leader NIAR/WERX and Wichita State University to obtain a Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) for the 777-300ER P2F. NIAR/WERX currently employs in excess of 800 Engineers (25 years average experience) and a total staff of approximately 1,500. KMC has targeted the first quarter of 2025 for FAA approval of its 777-300ER P2F STC. KMC has already received Project Specific Certification Plan (PSCP) approval from the FAA in May 2023. KMC works in coordination with the FAA to facilitate the STC approval process.

KMC's 777-300ER P2F conversion program has received FAA approval of its Certification Plan, Conformity Inspection Plan, Exemptions, and 6 of 6 FAA Issue Papers. This provides KMC with a clear path to certification of its 777-300ER P2F conversion program.

About STRATOS:

STRATOS primary mission is to become the prominent aerospace and defense company in Morocco and Africa that contributes to the Kingdom of Morocco's aerospace and defense industry development strategy by investing in key aerospace and defense technologies and services. STRATOS has become a leading aviation and aerospace technical solution and services provider in the region, adopting a one-stop approach, offering innovative solutions, engineering, manufacturing and MRO services to airlines, lessors and government special mission aircraft. The diversified STRATOS portfolio of aviation companies and partners includes a broad range of portfolio companies and strategic partners comprised of aviation and defense industry manufacturers and service providers, as well international airlines.

About IAA:

IAA specializes in the provision of aviation industry engineering, certification and project management services. IAA provides these services for airport management projects, VVIP/VIP aircraft interior completions, and aircraft interior STC design and certifications. The IAA management team has been engaged in aircraft and airport engineering, certification and development projects ranging from $10 million to $400 million around the globe including North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Further Information:

Additional joint venture and project information can be obtained by contacting the following individuals:

Mustapha Al Gadoum at Stratos (+212-662-627034 or algadoum@stratos-industries.com);

Eric Kivett (+1-316-841-9088 or eric.kivett@kansasmod.com); and

Aviation Law Partners, PLLC (202-880-5230 or mebert@AviationLawPartners.com).

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/announcing-joint-venture-between-kansas-modification-center-and-stratos-industries-302115880.html