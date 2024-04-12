Anzeige
WKN: A2DUBB | ISIN: SE0009779796
Frankfurt
12.04.24
09:11 Uhr
0,481 Euro
-0,019
-3,80 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.04.2024
Seafire AB: Seafire appoints Daniel Repfennig as new CEO and President

The Board of Seafire AB (publ) has appointed Daniel Repfennig as the new Chief Executive Officer and President. He assumes his position as soon as possible, but on 16 September at the latest.

Repfennig has many years of experience in corporate development and has many years of experience in corporate development and investment operations at Ratos, Solix and most recently as a director at Polaris Private Equity. Prior to this, he worked as a management consultant at Arthur D. Little. Repfennig is 40 years old and holds a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering and Management from the Royal Institute of Technology and a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Stockholm University.

- I am convinced that Daniel, with his leadership, business acumen and experience, will continue to develop Seafire towards new success, says Joachim Berner, Chairman of the Board.

- Seafire is an attractive platform with great potential to create significant shareholder value organically and through acquisitions - I look forward to building a stronger and larger group together with the team, says Daniel Repfennig.

For more information, please contact:

Joachim Berner, chairman, joachim.berner@gardaverken.se, +46 706 20 11 50
Jacob Persson, CFO and acting CEO, jacob.persson@seafireab.com, +46 708 64 07 52

About Seafire

Seafire is a company group consisting of the business segments Industrial components and Products, which acquires and develops companies in Sweden. The group was founded in 2016 and focuses on acquiring profitable companies with development potential. Seafire consists of 12 companies with sales of about one billion SEK. For more information, please visit www.seafireab.com/en.

This information is information that Seafire is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2024-04-12 14:40 CEST.

© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
