Xinhua News Agency China Photo Agency: LIANZHOUFOTO Exhibition Kicked Off in Lianzhou City, China

Recently, LIANZHOUFOTO kicked off in Lianzhou, Qingyuan, Guangdong. It was hosted by Qingyuan Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Film and Television Tourism and Sports, Xinhua News Agency China Photo Agency and Xinhuanet Co., Ltd., and was undertaken by Lianzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Film and Television Tourism and Sports and Xinhuanet Guangdong Co., Ltd. Chen Kaixing, president of Xinhua News Agency Guangdong Branch, Duan Zhipu, secretary of the Party Committee and chairman of Xinhua News Agency China Photo Agency, Tan Shilong, member of the Standing Committee of Qingyuan Municipal Committee and Minister of Propaganda Department, Su Jindan, deputy mayor of Qingyuan City, Pan Zhenghuan, secretary of Lianzhou Municipal Committee, Wang Jinsheng, assistant to the president of Xinhuanet and member of Guangdong Provincial Political Consultative Conference, Dai Shaomei, deputy secretary of Lianzhou Municipal Committee and mayor, Moritz Newmuller, international chief curator, and Na Risong, domestic chief curator jointly announced the new start of LIANZHOUFOTO.

LIANZHOUFOTO Kicked Off

Pan Zhenghuan, secretary of Lianzhou Municipal Party Committee, said in his welcome speech that after fifteen years of precipitation and transformation, LIANZHOUFOTO has become a prestigious cultural brand in the world photography exhibition. More and more international friends, artists and photographers at home and abroad pay attention to Lianzhou, enter Lianzhou and understand Lianzhou, and share their creative ideas and artistic achievements to the world through LIANZHOUFOTO, which has opened a "window" for people from all walks of life at home and abroad to understand Lianzhou.

Su Jindan, deputy mayor of Qingyuan City, said in his speech that Qingyuan is a landscape city full of vitality, and Lianzhou, as a sub-central city of Qingyuan, has always been a bright pearl among eight counties and cities in Qingyuan. LIANZHOUFOTO has been established since 2005. After more than ten years of exploration, cultivation, innovation and development, it has built an international platform for two-way communication for the photography industry, introduced a large number of important photographers who are active in the forefront of international photography for the photography industry in China, and constantly wrote a beautiful chapter in photography art. It is expected that through the "window" of LIANZHOUFOTO, Qingyuan will go to the world and let the world know about Qingyuan.

