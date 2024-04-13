PARIS, April 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C.K. McWhorter and the McWhorter Family Trust announce the endowment of the prestigious McWhorter Family Warrant of Recognition to Maison Goyard, in celebration of its exceptional commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices within the luxury sector. This accolade underscores Goyard's significant contributions to sustainable luxury, mirroring the McWhorter Family Trust's ethos of promoting environmentally and socially responsible investments.



Celebrating Over a Century of Excellence and Heritage

Founded in 1853 in Paris, Goyard is one of the oldest and most revered names in luxury, renowned for its exquisite craftsmanship and enduring dedication to quality. The Maison's commitment to maintaining its storied heritage while advancing modern sustainable practices has set a standard in the merging of tradition with innovation.

Maison Goyard's Commitment to Sustainability

Goyard's dedication to sustainability is reflected in its meticulous selection of materials and its emphasis on durable, timeless designs that challenge the fast-paced trends of the fashion industry. The brand's efforts to reduce its environmental footprint showcase a forward-thinking approach to luxury, aligning seamlessly with the McWhorter Family Trust's investment philosophy.

A Future Built on Responsible Luxury

By endorsing Maison Goyard, the McWhorter Family Trust reaffirms its dedication to supporting luxury companies that lead the way in both artisanal craftsmanship and ethical business practices. "Goyard stands as a beacon of sustainable luxury, and we are proud to recognize their efforts to preserve our planet while crafting products of unmatched quality," said C.K. McWhorter.

The McWhorter Family Trust is committed to fostering a luxury market that values responsibility as highly as it does heritage and craftsmanship, ensuring a lasting and meaningful legacy for generations to come.

About McWhorter Family Trust

McWhorter Family Trust invests in and supports initiatives that advance luxury sustainability, innovation, and cultural preservation across various sectors. The trust is dedicated to making impactful investments that promote a better future for all.

Who is C.K. McWhorter

C.K. McWhorter Formal Name Carter Kennedy McWhorter is a leading figure in luxury impact investing and philanthropy, dedicated to creating positive societal impacts through thoughtful investment, consumption & or collaboration. His approach combines financial acumen with a deep appreciation for the personal elements that enrich professional relationships.

