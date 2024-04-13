LONDON, April 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C.K. McWhorter and the McWhorter Family Trust are thrilled to announce the endowment of a Warrant of Excellence to The Wimbledon Championships. This prestigious award recognizes Wimbledon's steadfast commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles alongside its celebrated tradition in the realm of tennis since 1877.



Located at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon is noted not only for its championship legacy but also for its progressive environmental stewardship. The tournament has implemented sustainable practices that reduce its carbon footprint, promote recycling, and conserve energy. Furthermore, its engagement in community and social initiatives exemplifies its commitment to social responsibility.

"The integration of ESG values within Wimbledon's operations mirrors the ethos of the McWhorter Family Trust, which champions sustainable and responsible practices in all our endorsements," said C.K. McWhorter.

About McWhorter Family Trust

McWhorter Family Trust invests in and supports companies & initiatives that advance luxury sustainability, innovation, and cultural preservation across various sectors. The trust is dedicated to making impactful investments that promote a better future for all.

Who is C.K. McWhorter

Ambassador Nobel C.K. McWhorter Formal Name Carter Kennedy McWhorter is a leading figure in luxury impact investing and philanthropy, dedicated to creating positive societal impacts through thoughtful investment, consumption & or collaboration. His approach combines financial acumen with a deep appreciation for the personal elements that enrich professional relationships.

Disclaimer, Disclosure & Legal Notice:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute legal, financial, or investment advice. It is not intended to provide specific recommendations, endorsements, or investment strategies. The information contained herein is subject to change without notice.

Regulatory Considerations:

This press release is not intended to constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Any offers, sales, or purchases will be made in accordance with applicable securities laws and regulations. McWhorter Foundation has not registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and may operate under exemptions. Any investment decisions should be made in consultation with appropriate legal and financial advisors, considering the individual circumstances and objectives of potential investors.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. Actual results or outcomes may differ materially from those indicated or suggested by any forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to, regulatory and legal developments, market conditions, and the outcome of negotiations. We disclaim any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

More Important Disclosures Here

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc7c5b1c-373b-4f1d-99cf-3c5aa8a2e8e3