14.04.2024 | 06:06
KuCoin Announces a Monumental $20 Million Gratitude Airdrop for Its Loyal Community

VICTORIA, Seychelles, April 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a global leader in the cryptocurrency exchange market, has fulfilled its honor and has successfully completed the distribution of an $8.95 million airdrop to users affected by withdrawal congestion. In a continuing effort to express gratitude to its loyal user base, KuCoin is thrilled to introduce another round of airdrops. Within 5 days, there will be 10 rounds of airdrops worth $20 Million credited to 3 million users. This initiative is specifically designed to reward users who did not initiate withdrawals or deposits during the specified timeframe of March 26, 22:00, to March 28, 00:00 (UTC+8).

Through a lucky draw, 3 million fortunate users will be selected to receive airdrops varying from 0.1 to 2,000 USDT (please refer to KuCoin's official announcement for details), with the distribution process set to be completed within 5 days. The claim process for KuCoin's $20 million gratitude airdrop involves token vouchers, which recipients can redeem for BTC on a 1:1 basis.

This gesture is part of KuCoin's ongoing commitment to not only ensure the platform's security and reliability but also to foster a united and protected cryptocurrency ecosystem. "As People's Exchange, we aim to show our appreciation for the trust and support our users have continuously shown," stated Johnny, the CEO of KuCoin. "Let's protect and celebrate the spirit of cryptocurrency together!"

Users are encouraged to stay updated through KuCoin's Official channels.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with a focus on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 800 digital assets and currently provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P Fiat trading, Futures trading, and Staking to its 30 million users in more than 200 countries and regions. KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges. In 2023, KuCoin was named one of the Best Crypto Exchanges by Forbes and recognized as a highly commended global exchange in Finder's 2023 Global Cryptocurrency Trading Platform Awards. Learn more at https://www.kucoin.com/.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kucoin-announces-a-monumental-20-million-gratitude-airdrop-for-its-loyal-community-302116000.html

