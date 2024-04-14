Anzeige
Sonntag, 14.04.2024
Sonderausgabe: Kommt die große Meldung schon zu Wochenbeginn?
WKN: 887771 | ISIN: FR0000131104
12.04.24
21:57 Uhr
64,58 Euro
-0,03
-0,05 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.04.2024 | 12:58
Ageas acknowledges BNP Paribas as shareholder

Ageas acknowledges BNP Paribas as shareholder

Ageas announces that it has been informed by BNP Paribas that BNP Paribas has signed an agreement with Fosun to acquire an approximately 9% stake in the share capital of Ageas, taking over Fosun's shareholding in the capital of the company.

Ageas and BNP Paribas have been partners for many years via the joint shareholding of Ageas (75%) and BNP Paribas Fortis (25%) in AG Insurance and with BNP Paribas Fortis being a long-standing distribution partner to the Group's Belgian insurance activities. Ageas is pleased to see that BNP Paribas recognises, through this investment, the value of its partnership for the long term and the potential of the company going forward.

Once Ageas has received the official transparency notification, it will issue a more detailed press release, in accordance with the regulatory requirements.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, Portugal, Türkiye, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 50,000 people and reported annual inflows of more than EUR 17 billion in 2023.

  • Pdf version of the press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/24fb5851-730d-42a7-bab3-84ff851fcdc2)

