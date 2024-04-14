amaran Makes Official Solo Status Debut at NAB 2024

The brand of lighting solutions loved by digital-first creators will spin off from sister company Aputure

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2024 / amaran , pioneer of lighting tools by creators, for creators, has announced its official launch as an independent brand, just before the opening of the 2024 NAB Show. Originally launched within the Aputure brand family, amaran will spin off into its own separate business to support the entire spectrum of content creation, headed up by VP of Marketing Aaron Tsai, formerly of Meta, Nike and Google. NAB attendees can visit the amaran team and get hands-on with the family of lighting solutions creator tools at the Aputure booth in Central Hall ( C6719 ).

"I am thrilled to embark on this journey with amaran, a brand committed to pushing boundaries and setting new standards in serving content creators," comments Tsai. "I look forward to leveraging my experience and collaborating with talented content creators to pioneer innovative and captivating storytelling and product creation, propelling our brand to become the undisputed superpower of content creation."

amaran is known throughout the filmmaking industry for its ease of use and mobile-friendly solutions, with features that marry simplicity with the high quality and advanced technology that sister brand Aputure has established over years of innovation. This DNA has made amaran products the go-to for creators of all sizes, from digital-first creators to student and indie filmmakers, and will remain a core component of the amaran product offering. Whether on the go or in-studio, amaran products are both portable and powerful, offering quality lighting that is as fun to use as it is accessible.

Ted Sim, co-founder and president of amaran and Aputure, says, "amaran is our commitment to design gear that is specifically made for the needs of content creators. We all know that Hollywood tools remain complex and technical but are still used by many everyday creatives because there is simply no other option. Our mission is to bridge the gap and make it so that creators have future-forward tools that emphasize design first and are actually made for the way most people work today."

amaran's goal is to create a seamless journey from product to software, with products that are designed with the creator in mind. As the brand ventures into new and exciting territory, amaran will continue to expand its product ecosystem beyond lighting to become the superpower for content creators.

To learn more and see these products in action, chat with the amaran squad and snag some swag, visit the Aputure booth in Central Hall, C6719.

