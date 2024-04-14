Mallinckrodt plc: Mallinckrodt Announces 2024 Extracorporeal Immunomodulation Award

-- In recognition of 30 years of Extracorporeal Photopheresis Use for Chronic Graft vs. Host Disease (cGvHD), this year's grant is to be dedicated to research in cGvHD --

-- Investigators of ECP in cGvHD are invited to apply for €75,000 research grant --

DUBLIN, April 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mallinckrodt plc, a global specialty pharmacy company, today announced that submissions for its 2024 Extracorporeal Immunomodulation Award (EIA) will open on 13 April 2024 during the 50th Annual Meeting of the European Bone Marrow Transplant Meeting (EBMT), Europe's largest annual congress in blood and bone marrow transplantation and cellular therapies. In recognition of 30 years since clinicians first used ECP to successfully treat chronic GvHD,1 Mallinckrodt, provider of immunomodulatory therapy via Extracorporeal Photopheresis (ECP) and manufacturer of the world's only fully integrated, validated, ECP system, is pleased to mark this important milestone by this year dedicating the award to the study of ECP for cGvHD.

All clinicians and scientists working on translational or outcomes-based research, as well as collaborative projects, in the EMEA region are invited to apply. Submissions will be assessed on a range of criteria, including scientific merit, originality, and feasibility, and the winning project will receive an educational grant of €75,000.

"Mallinckrodt has pioneered ECP immunomodulation through its THERAKOSTM CELLEXTM Photopheresis System and is pleased to support continued research that further contributes to this field of medicine," said Peter Richardson, MRCP (UK), Executive Vice President & Chief Scientific Officer.

Part of Mallinckrodt's ongoing commitment to the science of immunomodulation through ECP is to recognize individuals and institutions whose research contributes to the advancement of knowledge in this area of medicine.

Previous winners have included a collaboration between The RIGHT institute and University Hospital Besançon, in France. The team, led by Dr Etienne Daguindau, investigated the mechanisms of cell death generated through ECP, and its direct effects on the innate cells involved in the resolution of inflammation. In 2018, the prize went to a team from the Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust's Department of Haematology. Led by Dr Nick Matthews, the study evaluated the effect of ECP on monocytes in the GvHD setting.

Entries to the 2024 EIA Award will close on 1 September 2024. For full details on how to enter, go to: https://therakos.eu/healthcare-professionals/research-opportunities-educational-grants/

The 2024 EIA is just part of Mallinckrodt's celebration of 30 years of ECP in GvHD. We are also collaborating with our partners to bring you two symposia at the 2024 EBMT Annual Meeting:

Symposium: 30 years of ECP in GvHD: Recommendations for the treatment of cGvHD. This event will be presented by the GvHD Hub, and supported through an unrestricted educational grant from Therakos, Mallinckrodt.

Speakers: Mohamad Mohty, Bipin Savani, Florent Malard, and Zinaida Peric.

Location: Hall 5

Date and Time: Sunday, April 14, 4.30 p.m. - 6 p.m. British Summer Time (BST)

Speakers: Michelle Kenyon, Francesca Kinsella, Laura Dalling

Location: Hall 1

Date and Time: Monday, April 15, 4.30 p.m. - 6 p.m. British Summer Time (BST)

The sessions will be held in person at the meeting's Glasgow venue. To register, go to the EBMT Annual Meeting website.

ABOUT THERAKOS

Mallinckrodt's Therakos therapeutic platforms, including the latest generation THERAKOSTM CELLEXTM Photopheresis System, are used by academic medical centers, hospitals, and treatment centers in more than 30 countries and have delivered more than 1 million treatments globally.2 For more information, please visit www.therakos.eu.

Please see the Indications and Important Safety Information available at therakos.eu.

ABOUT MALLINCKRODT

Mallinckrodt is a global business consisting of multiple wholly owned subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute specialty pharmaceutical products and therapies. The company's Specialty Brands reportable segment's areas of focus include autoimmune and rare diseases in specialty areas like neurology, rheumatology, hepatology, nephrology, pulmonology, ophthalmology, and oncology; immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies; analgesics; and gastrointestinal products. Its Specialty Generics reportable segment includes specialty generic drugs and active pharmaceutical ingredients. To learn more about Mallinckrodt, visit https://www.mallinckrodt.com.

