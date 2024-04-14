Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - April 14, 2024) - ZEX PR WIRE, a leading name in digital PR distribution, proudly announces its collaboration with Blockchain Life 2024 Dubai Edition as the Official Digital PR Distribution Partner. This partnership aims to amplify the reach and impact of one of the most anticipated events in the blockchain industry, slated to take place in Dubai, a global hub for innovation and technology, from April 15th to April 16th, 2024.

Figure 1: ZEX PR WIRE Joins Forces with Blockchain Life 2024 Dubai Edition as Official Digital PR Distribution Partner

Blockchain Life 2024 Dubai Edition promises to bring together top-notch professionals, experts, and enthusiasts from the blockchain and cryptocurrency sphere under one roof. With a lineup of distinguished speakers, insightful panel discussions, and networking opportunities, the event is poised to set new benchmarks in the blockchain ecosystem.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Blockchain Life 2024 Dubai Edition," said Apoorv Gupta, Co-founder of ZEX PR WIRE. "As the Official Digital PR Distribution Partner, we are committed to leveraging our extensive network and cutting-edge distribution capabilities to ensure that the event receives maximum visibility and engagement across diverse digital platforms."

Attendees can secure their spot at Blockchain Life 2024 Dubai Edition by purchasing tickets directly from the event website at discount using coupon code "ZEXPR". Early bird discounts and special offers are available for a limited time, so act fast to secure your participation in this groundbreaking event.

ZEX PR WIRE offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to optimize the impact of press releases and digital PR campaigns. From targeted distribution to top-tier media outlets to advanced analytics and reporting, ZEX PR WIRE empowers businesses to elevate their brand presence and drive meaningful engagement in the digital landscape.

In addition to its partnership with Blockchain Life 2024 Dubai Edition, ZEX PR WIRE invites businesses and organizations to book a calendar for a free PR consultation. Whether looking to launch a new product, announce a strategic partnership, or enhance brand visibility, the ZEX PR WIRE team of experts is here to help navigate the complex world of digital PR and achieve goals.

To schedule a free PR consultation, visit https://calendly.com/zexprwire or contact the team directly at saurabh@zexprwire.com.

About ZEX PR WIRE:

ZEX PR WIRE is a leading digital PR distribution platform that helps businesses amplify their message and reach their target audience through strategic press release distribution and digital marketing solutions. With a global network of media outlets and industry-specific channels, ZEX PR WIRE empowers organizations to maximize their brand exposure and achieve tangible results in the digital landscape.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ritu K

Corporate Communications and PR Manager

ZEX PR WIRE

Email: ritu@zexprwire.com

