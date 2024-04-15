Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 15.04.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 689 internationalen Medien
Sonderausgabe: Kommt die große Meldung schon zu Wochenbeginn?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.04.2024 | 02:06
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Silent Eight secures AIA as its latest client

SINGAPORE, April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Silent Eight, a leading regTech firm specializing in machine learning solutions for compliance, today announced it has secured its latest client, AIA - the largest pan Asian life and health insurer.

www.silenteight.com

Silent Eight's artificial intelligence (AI) platform, Iris, will be used to support AIA's financial crime compliance screening processes, across multiple jurisdictions.

Matt Leaney, Chief Revenue Officer at Silent Eight commented: "Silent Eight is delighted to be working with AIA and we look forward to supporting their compliance controls through the use of AI."

Hritesh Mehta, Head of Group Compliance at AIA, added: "Integrating Silent Eight's capabilities will enable us to streamline our financial crime compliance screening processes. This reflects our steadfast commitment to safeguarding our customers and protecting our business integrity."

About Silent Eight:

Silent Eight leverages AI to develop crime-reducing compliance platforms for the world's leading financial institutions in over 150 markets. The company partners with investigators to target bad actors in the financial system and offers a range of innovative solutions for sanctions, payments, adverse news, transaction monitoring and politically exposed people.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1915578/Silent_Eight___Black_for_Screen_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/silent-eight-secures-aia-as-its-latest-client-302114758.html

Großer Dividenden-Report 2024 von Dr. Dennis Riedl
Der kostenlose Dividenden-Report zeigt ganz genau, wo Sie in diesem Jahr zuschlagen können. Das sind die Favoriten von Börsenprofi Dr. Dennis Riedl
Jetzt hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.