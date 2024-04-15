Japan's Popular Group Global Agents Redefines Coworking Hospitality With the Launch of .andwork's 24/7 Digital Nomad Weekly Pass

In response to Japan's newly launched Digital Nomad Visa, .andwork introduces tailored workspace solutions integrated within hotel lobbies for international digital nomads.

TOKYO, JAPAN / ACCESSWIRE / April 14, 2024 / In response to the global rise of remote work and the recent introduction of Japan's Digital Nomad Visa, .andwork, the esteemed hotel-attached coworking space brand managed by Japanese real estate giant Global Agents, proudly unveils its latest offering: the 24/7 Digital Nomad Weekly Pass. Designed to meet the dynamic needs of digital nomads, this innovative pass provides unparalleled flexibility and convenience for professionals seeking prime workspace solutions.

As the world adapts to the new normal of remote work, Japan has emerged as a leading destination for digital nomads. Recognizing this trend, .andwork introduces weekly plans tailored to accommodate the demands of this growing demographic. With locations in the bustling districts of Shibuya and Kyoto, .andwork's coworking spaces seamlessly blend modern amenities with traditional charm, offering spacious creative workspace in the lobbies of Japan's most stylish boutique hotels, providing an inspiring environment for productivity and collaboration.

Since the lifting of pandemic restrictions, .andwork has witnessed a surge in overseas visitors, with international digital nomads constituting a significant portion of its clientele. The introduction of the 24/7 Nomad Weekly Plan extends .andwork's commitment to providing unmatched workspace experiences. Now, digital nomads can enjoy round-the-clock access to premium facilities, including high-speed internet and ergonomic workstations, at competitive rates.

Key features of the 24/7 Nomad Weekly Plan include flexible durations ranging from 1 to 4 weeks, with locations available at .andwork Shibuya and .andwork Kyoto. Operational hours span from early morning to late night, ensuring maximum flexibility to suit diverse schedules. Prospective users are invited to register as .andwork free members and complete the application form for seamless access to the 24/7 Nomad Weekly Plan. Upon submission, an invoice and detailed usage instructions will be provided for confirmation.

.andwork distinguishes itself with its diverse range of plans, catering to various usage scenarios and lifestyles. Affiliated with LIVELY HOTELS, .andwork attracts an international clientele, creating a melting pot of cultures and promoting meaningful cultural exchange. Multilingual staff members stand ready to facilitate seamless communication and support, ensuring that guests feel welcomed and at home. The Millennials hotels, where .andwork Shibuya and Kyoto reside, epitomize a futuristic style, drawing numerous international digital nomads.

The company goes the extra mile to nurture community spirit. Daily free beers and regular community events serve as catalysts for interactions between guests, digital nomads, and local residents. These gatherings provide invaluable opportunities for networking, collaboration, and friendship-building. Whether it's swapping travel stories, sharing tips on local hotspots, or embarking on recommended pub outings together, .andwork's community events enrich the experience of exploring the area's hidden gems.

Established in 2005, Global Agents has a proven track record in Japan's hospitality industry, managing a portfolio of 12 hotels and over 50 co-living apartments. .andwork is a premier coworking space brand offering flexible workspace solutions tailored to the needs of modern professionals. With locations in key destinations across Japan, .andwork combines cutting-edge facilities with a vibrant community atmosphere to foster creativity, collaboration, and success. This spring, .andwork Shibuya-Higashi, the eighth and newest location nestled within HOTEL GRAPHY SHIBUYA, will introduce a vibrant "Coffee x Work" theme, enriching the coworking experience for modern professionals.

