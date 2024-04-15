Avolta AG
Avolta AG (SIX: AVOL), the leading global travel experience player, will build on its longstanding retail presence at Greece's Athens International Airport with a ten year contract extension until the beginning of 2034. The contract extension sees Avolta continue to operate 31 retail stores, over a combined floor space of more than 4,900 m2 in Greece's busiest airport. The agreement underscores the significance of Avolta's strong business partnerships in realizing the company's Destination 2027 strategy to create a travel experience revolution.
Avolta's subsidiary Hellenic Duty Free Shops has operated duty-free retail stores at Athens International Airport since the airport first commenced operations in 2001. As of February 2024, Avolta increased its retail footprint by approximately 290 m2, as part of a refurbishment of the Schengen area's expansive walk-through duty-free store. The developments aim to enhance Avolta's product offering by elevating the Perfume and Cosmetics section and extending the range of accessories. Travellers will also enjoy a more seamless shopping experience, with expanded checkout areas and the option to self-checkout. Unique design elements will evoke the ambiance of Greece, creating a distinct sense of place for travelers while showcasing Greek local products, cuisine, and souvenirs.
1879875 15.04.2024 CET/CEST